STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES VALENTINE's DAY WITH PINEAPPLE PUP PLUS ONE PROMOTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As a team of passionate pet lovers, we understand how important it is to bring your furry companions along on your travels," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "Being recognized as one of the most pet-friendly hotel brands is a testament to our commitment to making both pets and their owners feel right at home."

Known for its "pet-obsessed" approach, Staypineapple has earned a reputation for offering some of the most flexible and accommodating pet policies in the industry. The brand has been recognized in The Seattle Times Best in the PNW Awards for "Best Pet-Friendly Getaways" , named "The Most Pet-Friendly Brand" by Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards and is currently nominated for a Newsweek Readers' Choice award for "Best Pet-Friendly Hotel" .

While many hotels charge upwards of $75 per night for pet fees, Staypineapple offers a more affordable $29.95 per night pet fee, which is waived entirely for February stays when booked directly at . Guests can also leave their pets in the room while they explore the city, using the "My Owner is Out Exploring" door hanger. Staypineapple's team will check in with text updates to ensure everything is going smoothly for pets while their owners are out.

The Pineapple Pup Plus One promotion is valid only for stays booked after February 1 and is available exclusively for stays throughout the month of February. To book, visit Staypineapple's website and use promo code PUP or call their reservations team at (866) 866-7977.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

SOURCE Staypineapple