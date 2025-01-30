First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Net income available to common stockholders was $63.9 million and diluted per common share totaled $1.10, compared to $48.7 million and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024, and $42.0 million and $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the branch sale and repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio, adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 was $58.1 million or $1.00 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.43% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 8.81%.

Net interest margin was 3.28% compared to 3.23% on a linked quarter basis and 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $368.1 million, or 2.9% during the last twelve months.

Total deposits increased $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $32.4 million, or 0.2%, during the last twelve months after normalizing for deposits sold during the fourth quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 43 basis points compared to 35 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Adjusted efficiency ratio totaled 53.60% 1 for the quarter. Completed the sale of five Illinois branches and certain loans and deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to the year and showed the momentum we have built with healthy increases in core earnings, NIM and ROA," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "We restructured a portion of our securities portfolio and completed the Illinois branch sale to help prioritize our core markets. These actions and the completion of multiple technology initiatives in 2024 have positioned First Merchants to deliver strong results in 2025."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the“Corporation”) reported fourth quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $63.9 million compared to $42.0 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.10 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 result of $0.71. Excluding non-core income and expenses incurred in each period, adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the fourth quarter 2024 was $58.1 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per common share compared to $53.4 million, or $0.90 in the same period in 2023.

During the quarter, the Corporation completed the sale of five Illinois branches along with loans of $7.4 million and deposits of $267.4 million, generating a gain of $20.0 million recorded in non-interest income. The sale of these branches represents the Corporation's exit from suburban Chicago markets.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion and loans totaled $12.9 billion as of quarter-end. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $368.1 million, or 2.9%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, with growth primarily in commercial loans.

Investments totaling $3.5 billion decreased $350.7 million, or 9.2%, during the last twelve months and decreased $201.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was partially due to the sale of $109.6 million of available for sale securities with a weighted average tax-equivalent yield of 2.31%, which resulted in a loss of $11.6 million. The remaining decline for the quarter was due to security paydowns and maturities, as well as a decline in valuation of securities reflecting the movement of interest rates. Sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaled $268.5 million and resulted in a loss of $20.8 million.

Total deposits were $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $299.8 million, or 2.0%, over the past twelve months. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the Illinois branches during the fourth quarter which included $267.4 million of deposits. Excluding this impact, deposits declined by $32.4 million in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, deposits grew by $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio increased slightly to 88.5% at period end from 88.0% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.50% of total loans, an increase of $4.9 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries totaled $0.8 million and provision for loans of $5.7 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million declining during the quarter due to reserve release of $1.5 million. Net provision for the quarter totaled $4.2 million. Non-performing assets to total assets were 43 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of eight basis points compared to 35 basis points in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $134.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.28%, an increase of five basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter was due to lower funding costs and a more favorable earning asset and funding mix.

Noninterest income totaled $42.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $17.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $16.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. When excluding non-core income from each period, noninterest income totaled $34.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.4 million compared to third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $5.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in core noninterest income over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of loans and CRA investment income.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the linked quarter was from higher marketing costs and other one-time operating expenses. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one-time charges incurred in the prior year which included an FDIC special assessment, early retirement and severance costs, and a lease termination.

The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.31%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.43%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.81%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong liquidity and capital positions.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like“believe”,“continue”,“pattern”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will”,“would”,“should”,“could”,“might”,“can”,“may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants' goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants' business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants' loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants' risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants' affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants' business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants' past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.



