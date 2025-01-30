Airtel Africa Plc Have Announced Their Results For Nine-Month Period Ended 31 December 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Airtel Africa provides an integrated offer to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. Our strategy is focused on providing a great customer experience across the entire footprint, enabling our corporate purpose of transforming lives across Africa.



Below is a summary of the key highlights from the results:



The total customer base grew by 7.9% to 163.1 million. Data customer penetration continues to rise, with a 13.8% increase in data customers to 71.4 million. Data usage per customer increased by 32.3% to 6.9 GBs, with smartphone penetration increasing by 5.2% to reach 44.2%.

The continued investment to increase financial inclusion across our markets contributed to an 18.3% increase in mobile money subscribers to 44.3 million. Transaction value in Q3'25 increased by 33.3% in constant currency with annualised transaction value of $146bn.

Data ARPU growth of 15.0% and mobile money ARPU growth of 11.8% in constant currency continued to support overall ARPUs which rose 12.0% YoY in constant currency.

Customer experience remains core to our strategy with sustained network investment during the period. In line with our strategic priorities, data capacity across our network has increased by 20.8% with the rollout of 2,850 sites and approximately 2,600 kms of fibre.

Foreign currency debt exposure is being consistently reduced, having paid down $739m of foreign currency debt over the last year. Furthermore, 92% of OpCo debt (excl. lease liabilities) is now in local currency, up from 79% a year ago.

Following the completion of the first $100m buyback, in December 2024 Airtel Africa announced the commencement of a second share buyback programme that will return up to $100m to shareholders.





About Airtel Africa



Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Airtel Africa provides an integrated offer to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.



The company's strategy is focused on providing a great customer experience across the entire footprint, enabling our corporate purpose of transforming lives across Africa.

Company :-MSL Group

User :- Dhriti Bhardwaj

Email :...