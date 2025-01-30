(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, (NASDAQ:CIVB ) ("Civista") announced its unaudited results for the three- and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter and full-year 2024 highlights:

Net income of $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income of $31.7 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Replaced nearly $5.2 million in non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This includes reductions in overdraft fees ($1.4 million), tax refund processing revenue ($2.4 million), and the 2023 MasterCard renewal fee ($1.5 million). Despite these reductions, non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, is $0.6 million higher than the same period in 2023.

Cost of deposits of 220 basis points and total funding costs of 242 basis points for the quarter. Based on the December 31, 2024, market close share price of $21.04, the $0.16 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.04% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.5%. CEO Commentary: "We're pleased with our fourth-quarter earnings and overall full-year performance. This quarter, we maintained a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing, successfully continuing our downward beta strategy. Our results reflect the positive impact of our deposit initiatives we launched earlier in the year. These initiatives and strategies, along with another quarter of strong non-interest income, have significantly contributed to our financial success, resulting in Earnings Per Share of $0.63, up from $0.53 last quarter. Our strong earnings and recently announced increase in our quarterly dividend, reflects our confidence in Civista's financial strength and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "Our credit quality remains solid as we continue to support lending and strengthen our customer relationships. We are committed to meeting the growing demand for housing and construction financing, ensuring we address the needs of our customers and communities. Our strategic focus on these areas has allowed us to deepen our engagement with customers and provide then with the necessary financial support.", said Shaffer. "Furthermore, with a strong fourth quarter and the expansion in our net interest margin, we are well-positioned for a successful 2025. Our team's dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving these results, and we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum as we remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and driving sustainable growth for the long term. We continue to prioritize our customers' needs and adapt to the evolving market conditions to deliver consistent value and growth.", said Shaffer. Results of Operations : For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $0.5 million attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $33 million coupled with a 1 basis point increase in asset yield. The increase in interest income was aided by a $1.6 million decrease in interest expense. This was due to a reduction in the average balance of higher costing FHLB borrowings of $174.1 million mostly offset by $226.8 million growth in deposits ($177.4 million in average balances), resulting in a net increase of $3.9 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing Q4 2024 to Q3 2024. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023. Net interest income increased $1.3 million. Interest income increased $4.6 million while interest expense increased $3.3 million. Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $289.3 million increase in average interest-earning assets resulting in a $4.0 million increase in interest income. Interest expense increased $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $355.8 million to fund growth. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $236.5 million in time-deposits, $183.0 million in demand and savings, partially offset by a decrease of $63.8 million in FHLB borrowings. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. The 11-basis point increase in funding yield led to $0.7 million additional interest expense. Additionally, the $355.8 million of additional funds led to $2.6 million of additional interest expense.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,061,991



47,250



6.14 %

$ 2,805,995

$ 43,172



6.10 % Taxable securities ***

362,997



3,378



3.38 %



352,186



2,901



2.85 % Non-taxable securities ***

292,559



2,357



3.83 %



275,046



2,365



3.79 % Federal funds sold -

-



0.00 %



-



-



0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

21,060



248



4.68 %



16,117



161



3.96 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,738,607

$ 53,233



5.65 %

$ 3,449,344

$ 48,599



5.52 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial institutions

38,873













26,221









Premises and equipment, net

48,990













58,576









Accrued interest receivable

13,632













12,455









Intangible assets

133,673













134,867









Bank owned life insurance

62,866













55,441









Other assets

49,462













67,544









Less allowance for loan losses

(41,353)













(35,802)









Total Assets $ 4,044,750











$ 3,768,646





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,528,163

$ 5,025



1.31 %

$ 1,345,199

$ 2,873



0.85 % Time

1,054,489



13,111



4.95 %



817,961



10,532



5.11 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

214,038



2,530



4.70 %



276,949



3,877



5.55 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,573



6



1.52 %



2,458



14



2.26 % Other borrowings

543



7



5.13 %



543



8



5.85 % Subordinated debentures

104,071



1,199



4.58 %



103,927



1,243



4.75 % Repurchase agreements

-



-



0.00 %



-



-



0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,902,877

$ 21,878



3.00 %

$ 2,547,037

$ 18,547



2.89 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

702,833













814,642









Other liabilities

47,449













69,101









Shareholders' equity

391,591













337,866









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,044,750











$ 3,768,646





































Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 31,355



2.65 %





$ 30,052



2.63 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.36 %











3.44 %





* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $627 thousand and $629 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





























** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans





























*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $52.1 million and $91.0 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.0%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest income increased $24.0 million, or 13.1%, for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average interest-earning assets increased $263.6 million. Average yields increased 27 basis points. The increase in volume is due to organic loan growth.

Interest expense increased $32.7 million, or 57.2%, for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 79 basis points compared to 2023. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $428.6 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Demand, Savings and Time deposits increased $450.5 million, collectively, and FHLB borrowings increased $60.7 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to fund growth.

Net interest margin decreased of 49 basis points to 3.21% for the twelve months of 2024, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 2,984,912

$ 183,580



6.15 %

$ 2,722,797

$ 160,755



5.90 % Taxable securities ***

357,255



12,639



3.18 %



363,972



11,718



2.88 % Non-taxable securities ***

291,833



9,473



3.85 %



282,678



9,282



3.79 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,580



1,003



4.87 %



21,551



979



4.54 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,654,580

$ 206,695



5.62 %

$ 3,390,998

$ 182,734



5.35 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial institutions

34,494













39,219









Premises and equipment, net

52,230













58,456









Accrued interest receivable

13,349













11,499









Intangible assets

134,273













133,626









Bank owned life insurance

62,349













54,211









Other assets

57,879













63,152









Less allowance for loan losses

(39,498)













(33,814)









Total Assets $ 3,969,656











$ 3,717,347





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,426,288

$ 16,138



1.13 %

$ 1,356,789

$ 7,689



0.57 % Time

959,276



50,416



5.26 %



578,243



26,066



4.51 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

342,626



18,451



5.39 %



280,887



14,493



5.16 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,892



42



2.22 %



2,909



66



2.27 % Other borrowings

137



7



5.11 %



74,269



4,071



5.50 % Subordinated debentures

104,017



4,931



4.74 %



103,873



4,849



4.67 % Repurchase agreements

-



-



0.00 %



8,685



4



0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,834,236

$ 89,985



3.17 %

$ 2,405,655

$ 57,238



2.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

701,397













917,005









Other liabilities

56,664













50,963









Shareholders' equity

377,359













343,724









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,969,656











$ 3,717,347





































Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 116,710



2.45 %





$ 125,496



2.97 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.21 %











3.70 %





* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





























** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans





























*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $59.4 million and $71.0 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million compared to $2.3 million for the same period of 2023.

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) was $5.4 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period of 2023.

The Allowance to total loans ratio as of December 31, 2024 was 1.29%, down from 1.36% on September 30, 2024 and down from 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The decreased reserve requirement is attributed to an improvement in the qualitative factors as we see economic improvements in the markets we serve as well as in general economic conditions.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $9.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 6.9% from third quarter 2024 and an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Service charges $ 1,591



$ 1,749



$ (158)





-9.0 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

96





147





(51)





-34.7 % Net gain on sale of loans

1,259





875





384





43.9 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,640





1,654





(14)





-0.8 % Wealth management fees

1,464





1,197





267





22.3 % Lease revenue and residual income

1,280





1,436





(156)





-10.9 % Bank owned life insurance

771





282





489





173.4 % Swap fees

66





475





(409)





-86.1 % Other

848





1,008





(160)





-15.9 % Total noninterest income $ 9,015



$ 8,823



$ 192





2.2 %

Service charges for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased year over year as we have eliminated our re-presentment fees as well as reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans includes gain/loss on sale of mortgages, adjustments to mortgage service rights (MSR), and gain/loss on sales of loans and leases from the Civista Leasing and Finance division; which continues to provide a strong and consistent revenue source for Civista.

Wealth management fees increased from strong financial markets and organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased due to lower lease originations in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other income decreased in the fourth quarter mainly related to lower volumes in loan fees, loan servicing fees, and leasing rental income, partially offset by a gain of $0.2 million from the sale of an OREO property.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $37.7 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2023. This reflects the replacement of the tax refund processing business exited in 2023.

Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Service charges $ 6,114



$ 7,206



$ (1,092)





-15.2 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

252





(21)





273





1300.0 % Net gain on sale of loans

4,438





2,908





1,530





52.6 % ATM/Interchange fees

5,841





5,880





(39)





-0.7 % Wealth management fees

5,519





4,767





752





15.8 % Lease revenue and residual income

8,911





7,595





1,316





17.3 % Bank owned life insurance

2,205





1,112





1,093





98.3 % Swap fees

232





673





(441)





-65.5 % Tax Refund Processing Fee

-





2,375





(2,375)





-100.0 % Other

4,236





4,668





(432)





-9.3 % Total noninterest income $ 37,748



$ 37,163



$ 585





1.6 %

Service charges for the full-year 2024 decreased resulting from the elimination of our re-presentment fees coupled with reducing our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans increased primarily due to an increase in the volume of mortgage and Civista Leasing and Finance leases as well as loans sold.

Wealth management fees increased from strong markets and organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased from prior year as we shifted from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in higher residual income.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to death benefit on three insured individuals in 2024.

Tax Refund Processing Fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor in 2023 that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income – includes $1.1 million of loan servicing fees and $1.5 million of leasing rental income in 2024. For 2023, a $1.5 million fee was collected with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.1% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior years' fourth quarter, noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 11.8%.

Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Compensation expense $ 14,899



$ 14,154



$ 745





5.3 % Net occupancy Expense

1,138





1,299



$ (161)





-12.4 % Contracted data processing

508





512



$ (4)





-0.8 % Taxes and assessments

1,647





679



$ 968





142.6 % Professional services

2,247





1,148



$ 1,099





95.7 % Equipment Maint/Depr

2,240





2,871



$ (631)





-22.0 % ATM/Interchange expense

671





605



$ 66





10.9 % Marketing

448





(190)



$ 638





335.8 % Sponsorships

(38)





155



$ (193)





-124.5 % Communications

492





426



$ 66





15.5 % Insurance Expense

313





408



$ (95)





-23.3 % Software maintenance expense

1,376





1,178



$ 198





16.8 % Other

2,355





2,068



$ 287





13.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 28,296



$ 25,313



$ 2,983





11.8 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The quarter-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 519 at December 31, 2024, compared with an average number of 532 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased $631 thousand primarily due to depreciation associated with Civista Leasing and Finance as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased $198 thousand due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, other expenses include a $0.5 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a leasing system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 68.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 63.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 11.8% increase in noninterest expenses; partially offset by a 4.3% increase in net interest income and a 2.2% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.1% compared to 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $112.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Compensation expense $ 61,821



$ 58,291



$ 3,530





6.1 % Net occupancy and equipment

5,097





5,395





(298)





-5.5 % Contracted data processing

2,248





2,242





6





0.3 % Taxes and assessments

4,683





3,663





1,020





27.8 % Professional services

5,779





4,952





827





16.7 % Equipment Maint/Depr

9,553





11,085





(1,532)





-13.8 % ATM/Interchange expense

2,544





2,420





124





5.1 % Marketing

2,088





1,352





736





54.4 % Sponsorships

1,263





1,257





6





0.5 % Communications

2,040





2,157





(117)





-5.4 % Insurance Expense

1,240





1,210





30





2.5 % Software maintenance expense

4,944





4,167





777





18.6 % Other

9,220





9,420





(200)





-2.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 112,520



$ 107,611



$ 4,909





4.6 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The year-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 531 for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2024, compared with an average number of 510 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased by $1.5 million, primarily from a decrease in depreciation of equipment on operating leases as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

Other expenses include a $1.2 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a leasing system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 70.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 64.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an 4.6% increase in noninterest expense and a 7.0% decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an 1.6% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 13.4% compared to 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2024, were $4.1 billion, an increase of $237.1 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2023.

End of period loan and lease balances

(unaudited - dollars in

thousands)























December

31,



December

31,















2024



2023



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 328,488



$ 304,793



$ 23,695





7.8 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

374,367





377,321





(2,954)





-0.8 % Non-owner Occupied

1,225,991





1,161,894





64,097





5.5 % Residential Real Estate

763,869





659,841





104,028





15.8 % Real Estate Construction

305,992





260,409





45,583





17.5 % Farm Real Estate

23,035





24,771





(1,736)





-7.0 % Lease financing receivable

46,900





54,642





(7,742)





-14.2 % Consumer and Other

12,588





18,057





(5,469)





-30.3 % Total Loans $ 3,081,230



$ 2,861,728



$ 219,502





7.7 %

Loan and lease balances increased $219.5 million, or 7.7% since December 31, 2023.

Growth was tempered in 2024 as the company continued its diligent focus on rate, margin, deposits and reduce dependency on wholesale funding.

Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio.

Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $226.8 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2023.

(unaudited - dollars in

thousands)























December

31,



December

31,















2024



2023



$ Change



%

Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 695,094



$ 771,699



$ (76,605)





-9.9 % Interest-bearing demand

419,583





449,449





(29,866)





-6.6 % Savings and money market

1,127,765





854,881





272,884





31.9 % Time deposits

469,163





391,809





77,354





19.7 % Brokered deposits

500,265





517,190





(16,925)





-3.3 % Total Deposits $ 3,211,870



$ 2,985,028



$ 226,842





7.6 %

The $76.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $51.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program. Also, included is $9.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $10.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing personal accounts as customers migrate deposits to interest-bearing accounts.

The $29.9 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $10.9 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $9.8 million decrease in interest-bearing public fund accounts, and a $8.2 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $272.9 million increase in savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a $45.0 million increase in business money market accounts, $121.9 million increase in public funds money markets, partially offset by a $15.9 million decrease in statement savings coupled with a $8.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. Included in the growth are the $97.0 million of trust cash deposits brought onto the balance sheet in the third quarter, and $95.7 million of deposits associated with the Ohio Home Buyers Program.

The $77.4 million increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $22.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $23.5 million increase in retail time certificates, and a $26.9 million increase in time certificates over $250 thousand.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $339.0 million on December 31, 2024, up $52.0 million from $287.0 million on September 30, 2024 and up slightly from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.5 million on December 31, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

Civista did not repurchase any shares in 2024, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2025. In January 2024, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024, totaled $388.5 million, an increase of $16.5 million from December 31, 2023. This resulted from an increase of $21.6 million in retained earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.8 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.29% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Twelve months ended December 31,



2024



2023

Beginning of period $ 37,160



$ 28,511

CECL adoption adjustments

-





5,193

Charge-offs

(3,915)





(1,431)

Recoveries

539





452

Provision

5,885





4,435

End of period $ 39,669



$ 37,160



Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Twelve months ended December 31,



2024



2023

Beginning of period $ 3,901



$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-





3,386

Charge-offs

-





-

Recoveries

-





-

Provision

(521)





515

End of period $ 3,380



$ 3,901



Non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 were $31.9 million, an increase of $16.7 million or 111%, from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.78% at December 31, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 245.67% at December 31, 2023 to 124.49% at December 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands) December 31,



December 31,



2024



2023

Non-accrual loans $ 30,950



$ 12,467

Restructured loans

1,677





2,659

Total non-performing loans

32,627





15,126

Other Real Estate Owned

-





-

Total non-performing assets $ 32,627



$ 15,126



Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at .

For additional information, contact:

Dennis G. Shaffer

CEO and President

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

888-645-4121

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Interest income $ 53,233



$ 48,599



$ 206,695



$ 182,734

Interest expense

21,878





18,547





89,985





57,238

Net interest income

31,355





30,052





116,710





125,496

Provision for credit losses

697





2,325





5,885





4,435

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1)





-





(521)





-

Net interest income after provision

30,659





27,727





111,346





121,061

Noninterest income

9,015





8,823





37,748





37,163

Noninterest expense

28,296





25,313





112,520





107,611

Income before taxes

11,378





11,237





36,574





50,613

Income tax expense

1,485





1,582





4,891





7,649

Net income

9,893





9,655





31,683





42,964

Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-

Net income available





















to common shareholders $ 9,893



$ 9,655



$ 31,683



$ 42,964

























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.64



$ 0.61

























Earnings per common share





















Basic





















Net income $ 9,893



$ 9,655



$ 31,683



$ 42,964

Less allocation of earnings and





















dividends to participating securities

213





362





671





1,585

Net income available to common





















shareholders - basic $ 9,680



$ 9,293



$ 31,012



$ 41,379

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,736,962





15,695,978





15,724,768





15,734,624

Less average participating securities

339,626





588,625





333,029





579,857

Weighted average number of shares outstanding





















used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,397,336





15,107,353





15,391,739





15,154,767

























Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.63



$ 0.62



$ 2.01



$ 2.73

Diluted

0.63





0.62





2.01





2.73

























Selected financial ratios:





















Return on average assets

0.97 %



1.02 %



0.80 %



1.16 % Return on average equity

10.43 %



11.17 %



8.40 %



12.50 % Dividend payout ratio

25.45 %



25.81 %



31.76 %



22.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.36 %



3.44 %



3.21 %



3.70 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















December 31,



December 31,



2024



2023



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

























Cash and due from financial institutions $ 63,155



$ 60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450





1,225

Investment securities

650,488





620,441

Loans held for sale

665





1,725

Loans

3,081,230





2,861,728

Less: allowance for credit losses

(39,669)





(37,160)

Net loans

3,041,561





2,824,568

Other securities

30,352





29,998

Premises and equipment, net

47,166





56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

133,403





135,028

Bank owned life insurance

62,783





61,335

Other assets

67,446





69,923

Total assets $ 4,098,469



$ 3,861,418













Total deposits $ 3,211,870



$ 2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

339,000





338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,501





2,392

Subordinated debentures

104,089





103,943

Other borrowings

6,293





9,859

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,214





50,194

Total shareholders' equity

388,502





372,002

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,098,469



$ 3,861,418













Shares outstanding at period end

15,737,815





15,695,424













Book value per share $ 24.69



$ 23.70

Equity to asset ratio

9.48 %



9.63 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.29 %



1.30 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.80 %



0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

121.58 %



245.67 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 30,950



$ 12,467

Troubled debt restructurings

1,677





2,659

Other real estate owned

-





-

Total $ 32,627



$ 15,126



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































December

31,



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,

End of Period Balances 2024



2024



2024



2024



2023































Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 63,155



$ 74,662



$ 55,760



$ 50,310



$ 60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450





1,450





1,450





1,450





1,225

Investment securities

650,488





629,113





611,866





608,277





620,441

Loans held for sale

665





8,299





5,369





3,716





1,725

Loans and leases

3,081,230





3,043,946





3,014,996





2,898,139





2,861,728

Allowance for credit losses

(39,669)





(41,268)





(39,919)





(38,849)





(37,160)

Net Loans

3,041,561





3,002,678





2,975,077





2,859,290





2,824,568

Other securities

30,352





32,633





37,615





31,360





29,998

Premises and equipment, net

47,166





49,967





52,142





54,280





56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

133,403





133,829





134,227





134,618





135,028

Bank owned life insurance

62,783





62,912





63,367





61,685





61,335

Other assets

67,446





65,880





75,041





75,272





69,923

Total Assets $ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418































Liabilities



























Total deposits $ 3,211,870



$ 3,223,732



$ 2,977,616



$ 2,980,695



$ 2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term $ 339,000





287,047





500,500





368,500





338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term $ 1,501





1,598





1,841





2,211





2,392

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-





-





-





-





-

Subordinated debentures

104,089





104,067





104,026





103,984





103,943

Other borrowings

6,293





6,319





7,156





8,105





9,859

Secured borrowings

-





-





-





-





-

Securities purchased payable

-





-





-





-





-

Tax refunds in process

-





-





-





-





2,885

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,214





44,222





46,967





47,104





47,309

Total liabilities

3,709,967





3,666,985





3,638,106





3,510,599





3,489,416































Shareholders' Equity



























Common shares

312,037





311,901





311,529





311,352





311,166

Retained earnings

205,408





198,034





192,186





187,638





183,788

Treasury shares

(75,586)





(75,586)





(75,574)





(75,574)





(75,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,357)





(39,911)





(54,333)





(53,757)





(47,530)

Total shareholders' equity

388,502





394,438





373,808





369,659





372,002































Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Quarterly Average Balances 2024



2024



2024



2024



2023

Assets:



























Earning assets $ 3,738,607



$ 3,705,866



$ 3,619,809



$ 3,552,552



$ 3,449,344

Securities

655,556





654,838





639,625





646,203





645,202

Loans $ 3,061,991





3,031,884





2,964,377





2,880,031





2,805,995

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Total deposits $ 3,285,485



$ 3,092,583



$ 2,969,380



$ 2,998,150



$ 2,977,802

Interest-bearing deposits

2,582,652





2,405,219





2,266,334





2,285,667





2,163,160

Other interest-bearing liabilities

493,759





493,759





546,700





431,919





383,877

Total shareholders' equity

391,591





381,392





365,784





370,452





337,866



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



December

31,



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,

Income statement 2024



2024



2024



2024



2023































Total interest and dividend income $ 53,233



$ 52,741



$ 50,593



$ 50,128



$ 48,599

Total interest expense

21,878





23,508





22,842





21,756





18,547

Net interest income

31,355





29,233





27,751





28,372





30,052

Provision for credit losses

697





1,346





1,800





2,042





2,325

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1)





(325)





(145)





(50)





-

Noninterest income

9,015





9,686





10,543





8,504





8,823

Noninterest expense

28,296





27,981





28,555





27,689





25,313

Income before taxes

11,378





9,917





8,084





7,195





11,237

Income tax expense

1,485





1,551





1,020





835





1,582

Net income $ 9,893



$ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655

Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-





-

Net income available to



























common shareholders $ 9,893



$ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655































Per share data

























































Earnings per common share



























Basic



























Net income $ 9,893



$ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655

Less allocation of earnings and



























dividends to participating securities

213





177





153





126





362

Net income available to common



























shareholders - basic $ 9,680



$ 8,189



$ 6,911



$ 6,234



$ 9,293































Weighted average common shares

outstanding

15,736,962





15,736,966





15,729,049





15,695,963





15,695,978

Less average participating securities

339,626





332,531





341,567





311,199





588,625

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding



























used to calculate basic earnings per

share

15,397,336





15,404,435





15,387,482





15,384,764





15,107,353































Earnings per common share



























Basic $ 0.63



$ 0.53



$ 0.45



$ 0.41



$ 0.62

Diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.53





0.45





0.41





0.62































Common shares dividend paid $ 2,518



$ 2,518



$ 2,516



$ 2,510



$ 2,511































Dividends paid per common share

0.16





0.16





0.16





0.16





0.16



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



December

31,



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Asset quality 2024



2024



2024



2024



2023































Allowance for credit losses:



























Beginning of period $ 41,268



$ 39,919



$ 38,849



$ 37,160



$ 35,280

Charge-offs

(2,335)





(42)





(887)





(651)





(577)

Recoveries

39





45





157





298





132

Provision

697





1,346





1,800





2,042





2,325

End of period $ 39,669



$ 41,268



$ 39,919



$ 38,849



$ 37,160































Allowance for unfunded

commitments:



























Beginning of period $ 3,381



$ 3,706



$ 3,851



$ 3,901



$ 3,981

Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-

Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-

Provision

(1)





(325)





(145)





(50)





(80)

End of period $ 3,380



$ 3,381



$ 3,706



$ 3,851



$ 3,901































Ratios



























Allowance to total loans

1.29 %



1.36 %



1.32 %



1.34 %



1.30 % Allowance to

nonperforming assets

124.49 %



226.60 %



233.47 %



247.06 %



245.66 % Allowance to

nonperforming loans

124.49 %



227.36 %



233.47 %



247.06 %



245.66 %





























Nonperforming assets



























Nonperforming loans $ 31,865



$ 18,151



$ 17,098



$ 15,725



$ 15,126

Other real estate owned

-





61





-





-





-

Total nonperforming assets $ 31,865



$ 18,212



$ 17,098



$ 15,725



$ 15,126































Capital and liquidity



























Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.60 %



8.45 %



8.59 %



8.62 %



8.75 % Tier 1 risk-based capital

ratio

10.47 %



10.29 %



10.63 %



10.81 %



10.72 % Total risk-based capital

ratio

13.98 %



13.81 %



14.28 %



14.53 %



14.45 % Tangible common equity

ratio (1)

6.43 %



6.64 %



6.19 %



6.28 %



6.36 %































(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



December

31,



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,



2024



2024



2024



2024



2023































Tangible Common

Equity



























Total Shareholder's

Equity - GAAP $ 388,502



$ 394,438



$ 373,808



$ 369,659



$ 372,002

Less: Preferred

Equity

-





-





-





-





-

Less: Goodwill

and intangible

assets

133,403





133,829





134,227





134,618





135,028

Tangible common

equity (Non-GAAP) $ 255,099



$ 260,609



$ 239,581



$ 235,041



$ 236,974































Total Shares

Outstanding

15,737,815





15,736,528





15,737,222





15,727,013





15,695,424































Tangible book value

per share $ 16.21



$ 16.56



$ 15.25



$ 14.95



$ 15.10































Tangible Assets



























Total Assets -

GAAP $ 4,098,469



$ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418

Less: Goodwill

and intangible

assets

133,403





133,829





134,227





134,618





135,028

Tangible assets

(Non-GAAP) $ 3,965,066



$ 3,927,594



$ 3,877,687



$ 3,745,640



$ 3,726,390































Tangible common

equity to tangible

assets

6.43 %



6.64 %



6.19 %



6.28 %



6.36 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



























December

31,



December

31,



December

31,



December

31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2024



2023



2024



2023

























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

28,296





25,313





112,520





107,611

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

expense

363





384





1,484





1,579

Less: Acquisition related expenses

-





-





-





-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

27,933





24,929





111,036





106,032

























Net interest income (GAAP)

31,355





30,052





116,710





125,496

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

627





629





2,518





2,468

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,015





8,823





37,748





37,163

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity

securities

96





147





252





(21)

Net interest income (FTE) plus

noninterest income (non-GAAP)

40,901





39,357





156,724





165,148

























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

68.3 %



63.3 %



70.8 %



64.2 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED