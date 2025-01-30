Packaging Barrier Films Market Emerging Trends To $28.8 Billion By 2032 CAGR 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Packaging Barrier Films Market

Packaging Barrier Films Expands with Rising Demand for Food Preservation, Sustainable Solutions, and Flexible Packaging Innovations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Packaging Barrier Films Market size was USD 18.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Barrier Films Driven by Food Preservation Needs, Technological Advancements, and Environmental ConcernsThe demand for packaging barrier films is significantly driven by the increasing need for food preservation, fueled by the global trend toward packaged and processed foods. Consumers and manufacturers are seeking solutions that maintain product freshness and extend shelf life, especially in urban areas where busy lifestyles heighten the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods. The demand for packaging barrier films is significantly driven by the increasing need for food preservation, fueled by the global trend toward packaged and processed foods. Consumers and manufacturers are seeking solutions that maintain product freshness and extend shelf life, especially in urban areas where busy lifestyles heighten the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods. This shift is also linked to efforts to minimize food waste, which contributes substantially to greenhouse gas emissions, as highlighted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which reported 1.05 billion tonnes of food waste in 2022. Technological advancements, such as multilayer films, nanotechnology coatings, and bio-based materials, are enhancing the performance and sustainability of barrier films. For instance, multilayer films combine various polymer layers to improve moisture, oxygen, and UV barrier properties. Additionally, Amcor's introduction of recyclable barrier films in 2023 reflects the growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions that align with global environmental policies. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (FlexiFoil, Food Packaging Solutions). Berry Plastics Corporation (Flexibles Packaging, Protective Packaging). Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG (Wipak Fresh, Wipak Eco). Linpac Packaging Limited (LINPAC Fresh, LINPAC Flexi). Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco ThermoSafe, Sonoco Flexibles). Bemis Company Inc. (Bemis Food Packaging, Bemis Flexible Packaging). Huhtamaki Group (Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki Foodservice Packaging). Uflex Limited (Uflex Barrier Films, Uflex Pouches). Tredegar Corporation (Tredegar Barrier Films, Tredegar Packaging). Sappi Lanaken Mill (Sappi Barrier Coating, Sappi Food Packaging). Kraton Polymers (Kraton SBS, Kraton Polymers Barrier Films). Schur Flexibles Group (Schur Flexibles Barrier Films, Schur Flexibles Food Packaging). Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Barrier Films, Mitsubishi Packaging Solutions). Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Toppan Barrier Films, Toppan Packaging Solutions). Christie Digital Systems (Christie Barrier Films, Christie Food Packaging). Asahi Kasei Corporation (Asahi Barrier Films, Asahi Flexible Packaging Solutions)Market Segmentation:By Material. Polyvinyl Chloride. Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol. Polyethylene. Polypropylene. Transparent high-barrier films. OthersPolyethylene's Dominance in Packaging Films MarketPolyethylene (PE), comprising both low-density (LDPE) and high-density (HDPE), held a 22% market share in 2023. Known for its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and superior moisture resistance, PE is widely used in food, beverage, and personal care packaging. Its flexibility allows for enhanced barrier properties through additives or blending, and its recyclable nature aligns with growing sustainability demands.By Product. Wrapping Film. Pouches & bags. Tray Lidding film. OthersMulti-layer Films Lead the Market with EfficiencyMulti-layer films, captured 38% of the market share in 2023, are valued for their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in producing high-precision components. Used in automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, multi-layer films are produced through press and sinter processes, offering complex shapes with minimal material loss, which makes them a preferred choice for large-volume production.By Application. Personal care and Cosmetics. Food & Beverages. Pharmaceuticals. OthersFood and Beverage Sector Drives Barrier Film DemandThe food and beverage industry held a 40% market share in 2023 due to the necessity of barrier films to preserve product freshness and extend shelf life. With growing consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods, packaging barrier films are critical for protecting against moisture, oxygen, light, and contaminants, ensuring the safety and integrity of food products.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @Asia Pacific Dominated the Packaging Barrier Films Market with 42% ShareAsia Pacific led the market with a 42% share in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, and rising demand for packaged foods and beverages in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region's expanding economies and increasing urbanization have led to greater consumer spending, boosting demand for packaging solutions that offer extended shelf life, safety, and convenience. Additionally, China and India serve as manufacturing hubs for packaging materials, making barrier films more accessible and affordable. The region's growing e-commerce sector further fuels demand for protective packaging to ensure product safety during transit and extend shelf life.Consumer Adoption Rates in the Packaging Barrier Films Market. Consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly packaging, with many willing to pay more for biodegradable or recyclable barrier films.. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products drives the adoption of packaging that preserves freshness and extends shelf life.. Health-conscious consumers prefer packaging that maintains product integrity and safety, influencing packaging design and materials.. The growth of e-commerce has led to a higher demand for protective packaging to ensure products arrive undamaged and fresh.. Awareness of food waste reduction is pushing consumers to opt for packaging that enhances product longevity and reduces spoilage.. Consumer adoption in the packaging barrier films market reflects a trend towards sustainability, convenience, health, e-commerce needs, and reducing food waste.Recent Developments. December 2023: Toppan, a Japanese company, announced the opening of a new barrier film manufacturing facility in Most, Czech Republic.August 2023: Camvac introduced Camfoil, a flexible packaging solution designed specifically for packaging milk, infant formula, and other sensitive materials.Buy Full Research Report on Packaging Barrier Films Market 2024-2032 @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

