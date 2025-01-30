(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) concluded its participation in the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As one of the largest healthcare exhibitions globally, the event brought together leaders and experts to explore innovations shaping the future of healthcare.

Dr. Björn Zëëga, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC, represented the hospital during a panel discussion title“ “Investing in’KSA’s Healthcare Future: Achieving Vision”2030.” He highlighte’ KFSHRC’s pivotal role in advancing healthcare innovation and medical tourism in Saudi Arabia, emphasising its ambition to become the first choice for international patients seeking specialized care. He elaborated on th’ hospital’s efforts to enhance patient care, reduce outbound medical travel, and deliver novel treatments locally, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global healthcare hub in line with the goals of the national Healthcare Sector Transformation program.

KFSHRC showcased its international services at its pavilion, reinforcing its leadership in specialised healthcare. Key highlights included innovations from its Heart, Oncology, and Organ Transplant Centres of Excellence.

Arab Health 2025 provided KFSHRC an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to healthcare transformation, enhance international partnerships, and support a resilient, patient-focused healthcare system in Saudi Arabia.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is a 2443-bed tertiary/quaternary care hospital with facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has over 17,000 employees from over 63 nationalities. KFSHRC specialises in inpatient and outpatient medical care, with excellent centres in Oncology, Organ Transplantation, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurosciences, and Genetic Diseases. It is recognised and ranked globally as one of the top hospitals, as on Newsweek’s and Brand Finance's World's Best Hospita—s—Top 250 lists. KF’HRC’s International Services adhere to the highest global standards, reflected in the performance of 5K+ bone marrow and 4K+ solid organ transplants, 3K+ robotic-assisted procedures, 2K+ submitted cardiovascular inpatients annually, and much more. For more information, please visit or contact our media team at



