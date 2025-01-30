Lovelytics Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Datalytics To Expand Global Presence And Strengthen Databricks Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelytics, a leading data, AI, and analytics consulting firm, proudly announces the of Datalytics, marking a significant step in expanding its global footprint and expertise in Databricks Data Intelligence migrations. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with offices in Medellín, Colombia, and Madrid, Spain, Datalytics has built an 18-year reputation as a trusted partner for enterprises undergoing data and AI transformations.

Together, the two companies create a 340-person pure-play Databricks consulting firm, backed by Databricks Ventures and Interlock Equity.

"From the beginning, this partnership felt like a perfect match, both technically and culturally," said Scott Love, CEO of Lovelytics. "The exceptional talent and expertise of the Datalytics team strengthens our ability to tackle our clients' most complex challenges at scale. Datalytics brings market-leading Databricks migration accelerators, driving migration efficiencies of over 50% in LATAM. We are prepared to combine these with our proven capabilities to the U.S. market, helping our clients modernize faster and achieve data-driven success."

With the addition of Datalytics, the combined organization is well-positioned to scale rapidly and expand its global reach. Customers will benefit from an expanded team delivering greater value across data engineering, AI, and machine learning.

"Today, organizations want to unify their data, AI, and analytics to build intelligent applications trained on their unique data-or what we refer to as data intelligence. Partners like Lovelytics are critical to helping us reach more enterprises looking to transition to a modern data platform like Databricks," said Sabina Shaikh, Vice President of Global Systems Integrators at Databricks. "This acquisition underscores Lovelytics' commitment to helping organizations across the globe accelerate their data and AI strategies, reduce migration timelines and costs, and unlock new business insights."

Patricio Moreno, CEO of Datalytics, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger: "Datalytics has been one of the premier data consulting firms in South America for the past 18 years. We are excited to join Lovelytics, as this partnership allows us to accelerate our growth and enhance our service to both Lovelytics and Datalytics' global customers."

Guillermo Watson, founder and CDO of Datalytics said: "Our companies share a deep commitment to collaboration, innovation, and growth. We are confident that this will bring new professional opportunities for our employees and take the company to the next level."

This acquisition underscores Lovelytics' commitment to Databricks as a key consulting partner in the market. Together, Lovelytics and Datalytics are setting new standards for data and AI innovation on a global scale.

About Lovelytics

Lovelytics is a leading data, AI, and analytics consulting firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with team members across the United States and Canada. The company specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions within the Databricks ecosystem, earning consistent recognition as a top Databricks partner. Lovelytics is backed by Databricks Ventures and Interlock Equity. For more information, visit lovelytics .

About Datalytics

Founded in 2007, with 18 years of experience, Datalytics is a leading Data & AI consulting firm with offices in Argentina, Colombia, and Spain. Datalytics turns data into actionable insights, offering a full range of services across the data lifecycle: data strategy, engineering, AI, machine learning, governance, training, and more. The company has an interdisciplinary team of over 240 professionals serving clients across Latin America, the United States, and Europe. For more information, visit datalytics.

