Blockfills Collaborates With Coindesk Indices To Bring Institutional-Grade Options Market Liquidity To The Coindesk 20 Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



‎

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFills, a leading digital assets and trading firm for institutions and professional traders, today announced a collaboration with CoinDesk to introduce the BlockFills CoinDesk 20 Options and bring professional liquidity to the CoinDesk 20 (CD20). CoinDesk 20 measures the performance of leading digital assets and applies a capped market capitalization weighted methodology to ensure portfolio diversification. Trading on the BlockFills CoinDesk 20 Options Market began this month with the first transaction initiated by Hyperion Decimus, a prominent digital asset manager and multi-strategy crypto hedge fund.

"As the digital assets market continues to mature, qualified institutional market participants are demanding a foundational reference index to trade, invest and measure performance," said Perry Parker, Head of Options Trading at BlockFills. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with CoinDesk Indices to bring our product to its index that has traded over $12.8 billion in volume since its January 2024 launch."

The CoinDesk 20 Index addresses the growing demand from institutional investors for more diverse tradeable products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Designed for scalability, the CoinDesk 20 Index has quickly gained traction with leading hedge funds and asset managers since its inception.

"As the digital asset markets evolve, we are always looking for unique products that address the growing complexities around managing risk," said Chris Sullivan, Principal, Hyperion Decimus. "The BlockFills CoinDesk 20 index options market is a unique solution for professionals managing a portfolio within this asset class, and we are thrilled to kick off trading of the product."

"BlockFills has demonstrated its leadership in the evolving digital asset derivatives market with this milestone trade," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "We look forward to collaborating with them to expand the market's reach and deliver innovative, institutional-grade solutions that meet the growing needs of market participants."

"The BlockFills team is focused on delivering products for risk managers and traders that make a positive impact on strategy and execution," said John Divine, Strategy and Execution at BlockFills. "By partnering with CoinDesk Indices and providing pricing on CoinDesk 20 Index options, we continue to deliver for our clients, who expect us to be at the forefront of liquidity solutions."

For more information on BlockFills, please visit .

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, visit the CoinDesk Indices website.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a financial technology and trading solutions firm providing access to digital asset markets for institutional and professional traders. Dedicated to bespoke end-to-end solutions for global market participants, BlockFills has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology stack solving liquidity fragmentation. The platform provides price discovery and aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing, and trade reconciliation in the digital spot, derivatives and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills' software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are designed to simplify all aspects of the digital asset trade lifecycle.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A portfolio company of the Bullish Group, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Through the recent addition of CC Data Limited, an FCA regulated benchmark administrator, CoinDesk Indices now offers BMR-compliant products across multi-asset indices, reference rates, and strategies. Flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets .

BlockFills Disclaimer:

The information in this press release is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, or options on the aforementioned. All information contained herein is believed to be accurate; Reliz Ltd makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any data, statistics, studies, or opinions expressed and it should not be relied upon as such. The risks of trading can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Before trading one should be aware that with potential profits there is also potential for losses that may be very large. Contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, and options trading is highly speculative in nature and involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors. Those acting on this information are responsible for their own actions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. *Derivative Products available to Qualified Counterparties Only. For US Persons, client is an Eligible Contract Participant ("ECP") as defined in Section 1a(18) of the Commodity Exchange Act and related guidance. Non-US Persons must qualify as an Eligible Professional Client.

CoinDesk Indices Disclaimer:

CoinDesk Indices, Inc., including CC Data Limited, its affiliate which performs certain outsourced administration and calculation services on its behalf (collectively, "CoinDesk Indices"), does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote, or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CoinDesk Indices is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CoinDesk Indices index. CoinDesk Indices does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CoinDesk Indices index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CoinDesk Indices. All content displayed here or otherwise used in connection with any CoinDesk Indices index (the "Content") is owned by CoinDesk Indices and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CoinDesk Indices. CoinDesk Indices does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity, or availability of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2025 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE BlockFills

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED