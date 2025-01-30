Hangcha Forklift Canada Secures Major Contracts Through Dealer-Led Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Original equipment and two of its Ontario dealers secure milestone agreements

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada (“Hangcha Canada” or“the Company”) has secured two high-value contracts with Mitchell Plastics and Woodbridge Pallet through its trusted dealer , which includes 17 dealers and representation in every Canadian province. Collectively valued at more than $1.5 million, these contracts are major milestones in Hangcha Canada's five-year history and highlight the Company's commitment to providing reliable material handling solutions to large-scale operations. Hangcha Canada's dealer-led approach is central to its strategy of targeting these large accounts and contributing to the broader, global goals of Hangcha Group as its valued Canadian subsidiary.

In partnership with Integralift Sales & Services , Hangcha Canada delivered 22 lithium-ion units including 17 Narrow Aisle Pantograph Reach Trucks , three 3-Wheel Electric Forklift Trucks , and two 4-Wheel Electric Cushion Tire Forklifts to Mitchell Plastics, an automotive manufacturer serving North America-its first order of this size for lithium-ion trucks. These advanced, low-maintenance units are designed to improve efficiency in narrow aisle operations with a space-saving design.

Hangcha Canada also worked with Ri-Go Lift Truck to supply Woodbridge Pallet, a North American leader in newly manufactured and recycled pallets, with 10 High-Voltage Lithium Battery Forklifts , marking the Company's first order of this size for high-voltage trucks. These trucks are replacing propane-powered models and are equipped with advanced features such as quick charging, multi-shift operation, and IP67 protection, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor environments.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do-providing eco-friendly pallet solutions helps our customers reduce their environmental impact. Now, these high-voltage, electric trucks are bringing that same commitment to our own operations,” says Terence van Rooyen, Senior Buyer at Woodbridge Pallet.“Switching from propane-fired forklifts eliminates propane costs, reduces service costs, boosts productivity, and aligns with our vision for cleaner, more efficient operations and improved employee wellbeing. Hangcha Canada and Ri-Go Lift Truck understood our vision and delivered the right solution.”

By eliminating intermediaries through a direct-distribution model, Hangcha Canada offers a more agile and responsive approach to doing business with dealers who are integral to the success of these partnerships. The Company's dealer network provides essential services like delivery, training, and ongoing account support. Through Hangcha Canada's accessibility, equipment workshops, product innovation, and collaborative marketing and sales initiatives, the Company strengthens its dealers' position as trusted partners, improving fleet management and service capabilities, and building a reputation that drives repeat business and long-term loyalty.

“These contracts showcase the hard work of our network coming together to deliver real results. We're laser-focused on targeting larger, more complex accounts and evolving to meet the demands of our industries. Whether it's automotive, warehousing, retail, food production, or cosmetics, we've proven that we can deliver, no matter the sector,” says John Sedlacek, National Sales Director at Hangcha Canada.“As the original equipment manufacturer, we have factory support directly in Canada, something many manufacturers don't offer. With readily available equipment and parts, we've built a foundation motivating everyone involved.”

About Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc.

Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc (“HCFC”) was incorporated in 2019 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hangcha Group, a globally recognized full-line forklift developer, manufacturer, and supplier. Headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Hangcha Canada combines its deep understanding of the Canadian market with Hangcha Group's renowned expertise to provide top-quality products and exceptional service. Hangcha Canada continues to be a driving force in the material handling industry, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit .

