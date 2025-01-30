Hamas to release 3 Israeli captives in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners

(MENAFN) Three Israeli captives are set to be released by Palestinian groups in Gaza on Thursday as part of a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas. The captives—Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger, and Gadi Moshe Mozes—will be freed in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. This swap is part of a broader agreement that aims to ease tensions between the two sides and facilitate further humanitarian efforts in the region.



The list of Palestinian prisoners set to be released includes 32 detainees serving life sentences, 48 with lengthy prison terms, and 30 minors. The Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office confirmed the names of those who will be freed. This release is expected to take place on Thursday, marking another step in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas following the ceasefire deal.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Wednesday evening that it received a list of captives scheduled for release from Gaza. Additionally, Israel’s Army Radio reported that, in addition to the three Israeli captives, five Thai nationals will also be freed. These releases are part of a broader agreement that includes a six-week ceasefire initiated on January 19, which has temporarily halted Israeli military operations.



This ceasefire follows months of intense conflict, with the Israeli military's operations having killed over 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023. Despite the ceasefire, Israel has used the case of Yehud to justify delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, further complicating the situation for many families.

