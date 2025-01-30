Boldyn Networks US Secures $1.2 Billion Debt Financing To Fuel Future Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The debt financing underscores confidence and enables Boldyn's further expansion in the US across its strategic growth initiatives to deliver enhanced mobile connectivity throughout the country.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boldyn Networks US announced the successful completion of its approximately $1.2 billion debt financing, consisting of Senior Secured Credit Facilities and Fixed Rate Notes, to accelerate its capital to grow and expand its footprint throughout the US market. Boldyn is actively delivering neutral host and open access networks to core verticals including public transit and airports, universities and student housing, military bases and housing, US ports and industrial facilities, marquee sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, and mixed-use and commercial real estate developments. The financing was supported by CIBC as Exclusive Financial Advisor, Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent and Sole Lead Placement Agent.

The debt financing reflects strong market confidence in Boldyn's strategic vision, the robustness of its development backlog and pipeline of new projects. The new structure optimizes Boldyn's overall cost of capital and its ability to fund large scale infrastructure facilitating cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

"This additional financing represents a major vote of confidence in Boldyn Networks and our ability to deliver on the demands of a rapidly evolving landscape," said Christos Karmis , CEO of Boldyn Networks US . "We are navigating one of the most consequential times in wired and wireless innovation, where expectations across industries-from higher education and military applications to venues, sports, fan experiences, and private wireless networks-are evolving at an unprecedented pace.

This funding strengthens our ability to execute on our strategic vision and empowers us to meet these evolving needs with cutting-edge solutions. Boldyn is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions that transform how people live, work, and play, enabling our customers to adapt and thrive in this dynamic environment."

Boldyn's leadership in large-scale connectivity projects has already set the benchmark for success. With this financing, Boldyn has a clear path to meeting its ambitious growth objectives and advancing transformative projects that will create smarter, more connected environments across the globe.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

