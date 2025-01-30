Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Surging Demand And Innovations Fuel Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising activity is growing the demand for waterproofing chemicals in developing economies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

The waterproofing chemicals is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7124.5 million in 2024 to USD 13098.1 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The global waterproofing chemicals market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising construction activities in developing economies and increasing public awareness about water contamination and infrastructure sustainability. The demand for waterproofing chemicals is further propelled by environmental concerns and the shift towards sustainable building practices.

In January 2022, SOPREMA introduced Alsan Flashing Neo, a next-generation waterproofing chemical that can waterproof any substrate without the need for a primer. Similarly, in February 2023, Bostik India launched SEAL & BLOCK, a comprehensive range of waterproofing solutions for everything from basements to roofs, highlighting the importance of innovative waterproofing technology in achieving more sustainable infrastructures.

Market Drivers:

Rising Construction Activity: The construction industry is expanding rapidly, creating a strong demand for waterproofing chemicals to enhance the durability and water resistance of structures. Urbanization, infrastructure projects, and residential developments are fueling the need for effective waterproofing solutions.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in waterproofing technology and the trend towards eco-friendly products are shaping the market. High-performance and sustainable products are gaining traction, particularly in regions with growing construction activities and evolving regulatory frameworks.

In May 2022, Tremco CPG India inaugurated a new plant in Alwar, Rajasthan, covering over 50,000 sq. ft. The facility will manufacture specialized products, including powder, admixtures, waterproofing, and resin flooring systems, to meet the increasing demand for construction chemical products in South Asian countries.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The volatility of raw material prices, largely petroleum-based, poses a significant challenge to the market. Price instability can deter long-term investments in research and innovation, limiting market expansion. This economic unpredictability also increases manufacturing costs, squeezing profit margins and slowing market growth.

Smaller manufacturers, in particular, face difficulties in maintaining competitive pricing, which reduces innovation and market participation, ultimately hampering the overall growth of the waterproofing chemicals industry.

Market Segment Insights:

Chemistry Insights: The market is segmented by chemistry into bitumen, elastomers, PVC, TPO, and EPDM. Bitumen is expected to hold a major market share due to its cost-effectiveness and product innovation. Polymers are anticipated to be the fastest-growing category, owing to their superior performance, flexibility, durability, and resistance to harsh weather conditions.

The waterproofing chemicals market continues to evolve, driven by advancements and the increasing need for sustainable solutions. As the construction industry grows, the demand for innovative and effective waterproofing chemicals will only rise, shaping the future of sustainable infrastructure development.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the waterproofing chemicals market are Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany). These businesses are making substantial investments in Waterproofing Chemicals research and development. By concentrating on expansion methods, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others, the firms in the Waterproofing Chemicals market are attempting to expand their market share.

In April 2023, Sika AG announced its collaboration with the University of Cádiz (UCA) to develop innovative technologies for preserving concrete structures against damage from oil and water ingress. The UCA Nanomaterials research team developed the surface-modifying technology specifically for reinforced concrete. The recent cooperation deal aims to further expand and develop this technology's functionality.

Some of the key companies in the global Waterproofing Chemicals Market include:

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.)

SIKAAG (U.S.),

W.R Grace & Company (U.S.).

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Latest Industry Updates

In February 2024, MAPEI S.p.A. announced that it had acquired the Saudi Arabian waterproofing solutions company Bitumat. The acquisition is one of the steps to increasing the presence of the company in the Middle Eastern region. A construction plant in Dammam 2nd Industrial City, and another manufacturing area in Bahrain, constitute the main factory of Bitumat. The application of these products in waterproofing of construction works is widespread in the Mideast and Africa regions.

In January 2024, Wanhua Chemical launched a new waterproof polyether product, WANOL® C2020E. This particular model also features quite low viscosity, flexibility and environmental friendliness that increase its applicability in the waterproof coating industry..

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Bitumen

Elastomers

PVC

ΤΡΟ

EPDM

System/Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Preformed Membrane

Coatings & LAMs

Integral Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Roofing & Walls

Floors & Basements

Waste & Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

