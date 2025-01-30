Unifirst Expands Owensboro Distribution And Fulfillment Center With Innovations To Elevate Customer Service And Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our in our Owensboro facility is a strategic step forward in delivering the best service in the industry," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "With state-of the art robotics and overall system upgrades, we're taking innovation and operational excellence to the next level. This expansion is all about serving our customers better than ever while strengthening our deep connection with the Owensboro community. It's a clear reflection of our dedication to progress and our relentless focus on our customers."

The Owensboro Distribution and Fulfillment Center inventories, customizes, and distributes work apparel and personal safety items to companies across North America. Since its opening in 1998, the facility has grown significantly, now shipping over 20 million garments annually. These upgrades will help optimize operations, enhance order accuracy, and deliver more customized solutions for UniFirst's diverse customer base. This modernization highlights the company's dedication to leading the industry as the premier service provider.

David Dersheimer, general manager of Owensboro added, "The new technology and increased capacity will allow us to operate more efficiently and meet customer needs with unmatched precision. This project positions us for continued growth well into the future."

Since its founding in 1936, UniFirst has served businesses across a range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing, transportation & warehousing, energy & utilities, healthcare, food service, contracting & trades, retail, and more. Today, the company serves over two million workers daily at 300,000+ customer locations through a network of more than 270 service facilities across North America.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001 certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day.

