Bread Financial Declares Dividend On Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread ® Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on March 21, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

