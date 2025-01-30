Global Sourdough Market To Witness Robust Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Artisanal And Clean-Label Baked Goods FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global sourdough grows with rising demand for artisanal, clean-label baked goods and gut-friendly fermentation trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sourdough market is set for substantial expansion, with FMI projecting a CAGR of 4.40% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is anticipated to grow from USD 267.8 million in 2024 to USD 411.2 million by 2034. The Sourdough Market encompasses the global dedicated to the production, sale, and demand for sourdough-based products. Sourdough is a bakery product made through natural fermentation using lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast, rather than commercial yeast, giving it its distinct flavor and texture.Market Overview:The global sourdough market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for artisanal, clean-label, and naturally fermented baked goods. Sourdough, known for its enhanced digestibility and unique flavor profile, is gaining traction among health-conscious consumers and specialty bakeries. The market is witnessing strong demand for sourdough bread, pizza crusts, crackers, and muffins, particularly as more consumers seek out gut-friendly and minimally processed food options.Request a Sample Copy Today! #5245502d47422d31393030Key Highlights:.The global sourdough market is projected to grow at a CAGR of X% from 2024 to 2032..Increasing consumer preference for natural fermentation and gut health benefits is a key growth driver..Europe dominates the market, while North America and Asia-Pacific exhibit strong growth potential..Key players include Puratos Group (Belgium), IREKS GmbH (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre Group (France), and Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)..Innovations in packaged sourdough products and gluten-friendly formulations are reshaping industry dynamics..Starter Culture (Type 1) dominates the sourdough market in 2024, accounting for a substantial 38.9% market share..The United States sourdough market is expected to grow steadily, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034..Germany is projected to maintainn a consistent 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period..The sourdough market in China is forecasted to expand at a modest CAGR of 2.1% by 2034..Japan is set to experience stable growth, achieving a CAGR of 4.1% over the next decade.. India emerges as a key growth market, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2% projected through 2034.Key Market Drivers and Applications:.Health and Nutritional Benefits: Sourdough fermentation enhances the nutritional profile of baked goods, improving mineral bioavailability, reducing phytic acid content, and making gluten easier to digest..Rise in Clean-Label and Artisanal Bakery Trends: Consumers are moving away from mass-produced, additive-laden bread to natural, preservative-free alternatives, boosting demand for sourdough..Gluten Sensitivity and Functional Food Demand: While not completely gluten-free, sourdough's fermentation process reduces gluten content, making it a preferred choice for individuals with mild gluten intolerance..Growth in Home Baking Trends: The pandemic fueled a surge in home baking, with sourdough starter kits and ready-made mixes gaining popularity..Innovation in Packaged Sourdough Products: Brands are developing shelf-stable sourdough-based snacks, pre-fermented dough, and frozen sourdough pizzas to expand market reach.Regional Analysis:1. Europe - Market Leader.Europe dominates the sourdough market, led by Germany, France, and Italy, where traditional and artisanal bread consumption remains high. Growing demand for organic and clean-label sourdough products in the UK and Scandinavian countries. Leading companies in this region are heavily investing in fermentation technology and new product development.2. North America - Emerging Market.The U.S. is experiencing a surge in sourdough popularity, driven by rising health awareness and a preference for gut-friendly foods. Canada is also witnessing increased demand, with bakeries and packaged sourdough brands expanding their offerings. Growth in fast-casual dining and sourdough pizza chains is further fueling the market.3. Asia-Pacific - High Growth Potential.Countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea are adopting sourdough as part of their growing premium and health-conscious bakery segments. Urbanization and Western food trends are contributing to sourdough's rising popularity in China and India.4. Latin America & Middle East.Brazil and Argentina are seeing an increasing interest in natural fermented bread, particularly in urban regions. In the Middle East, premium bakeries and health food stores are driving awareness and adoption of sourdough.“The sourdough market is experiencing a renaissance, with consumers appreciating its rich flavor, natural fermentation process, and health benefits. The industry is poised for steady growth, driven by clean-label trends and rising consumer awareness of gut health. Additionally, technological advancements in fermentation and shelf-stable sourdough solutions will further propel the market. Investors should watch for innovations in pre-fermented and gluten-friendly sourdough formulations, as they represent the next wave of market expansion. ," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsGet Full Report and Analysis:Competitive LandscapeThe industry is represented by fierce competition between domestic and foreign market players. Puratos, Boudin SF, Riverside Sourdough, Lallemand, Truckee Sourdough Company, Gold Coast Bakeries, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Josey Baker Bread, Bread SRSLY, and Morabito Baking Co. Inc. are a few of the major companies in the sector.The major tactic of leading companies is to create innovation and differentiation in their product offerings to keep their competitive edge. For instance, Bread SRSLY makes different types of sourdough-based products including classic sourdough, seeded sourdough, and sweet onion sourdough which are also gluten-free. More businesses are anticipated to follow suit soon and provide unique products that prioritize using healthful ingredients.Recent Developments in the Sourdough Market.Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG, a company based in Germany, a specialist in sourdough products, launched ActiVivo in November 2022. It is a range of active, liquidized sourdoughs which help in making high-quality baked products..Ruskhleb, a baking ingredient leader based in Russia, was taken over by Puratos in January 2021 to expand its increasing portfolio of local sourdough manufacturers to capitalize on the growing market for sourdough products..BOCKER Mondial Vario sourdough starter, a versatile product for all baking needs, was launched by Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) in November 2022. It has a shelf-life of three months and is adaptable to different climates and raw materials it is used on..Puratos and Shiru, a startup specializing in functional ingredients did a collaboration in August of 2022 to revolutionize the way chocolate and confectionaries are made using sourdough all while preserving their nutritional values and flavor.Key Companies Profiled.Puratos (Belgium).Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).IREKS GmbH (Germany).Kampffmeyer Food Innovation GmbH (Germany).Philibert Savours (France).Lesaffre (France).Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co. (Germany).ITALMILL S.r.l. (Italy).Alpha Baking Co. (USA).Bread SRSLY.Lallemand Inc..Cultures for Health.German Bakehouse.Boudin SF.Madison Sourdough.Backaldrin International (The Kornspitz Company GmbH) (Austria)Comprehensive bakery industry analysis: Top driving factors, restraints, major trends, and growth opportunities:Sourdough Market by CategoryBy Application:.Bread.Pizza.Buns.Cakes.Cookies.Waffles & Pancakes.OthersBy Starter Culture:.Type I.Type II.Type IIIBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.East Asia.South Asia.Oceania.Middle East and AfricaAuthored by:Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global frozen dough market size is estimated to reach USD 17,456.2 million in 2024. It is anticipated to register steady growth, with overall demand rising at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Accordingly, the total market valuation is projected to reach USD 29,567.4 million by 2034.The global Cookie Dough market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 12.3 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

