Glassbeam Awarded Authority To Operate (ATO) For Its SAAS Analytics Solution For Connected Medical Systems By The U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The designation is an important step toward Glassbeam being able help agency customers increase uptime for all MRI and CT scanners and avoid costly service delays.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc. , a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced it has received authority to operate as a Cloud for their ClinsightsTM solutions.

"Glassbeam is privileged to support the VA's mission to serve Veterans. Securing the VA's Authority to Operate demonstrates our commitment to processing critical medical information with the utmost care and security. We are excited to continue our collaboration with the VA and contribute to enhancing the healthcare experience for Veterans," according to Rich Jones, CEO of Glassbeam. Clinsights Service Analytics provides the only multi-vendor SaaS offering for proactive alerts in the federal marketplace, allowing federal organizations to improve Machine Uptime, Service Engineer Productivity and Patient Care.

Glassbeam recently partnered with the VHA Medical Device Networking and Cybersecurity Division and has supported the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with a deployment of Glassbeam Service Analytics within VISN 2.

With the ATO now in place, Glassbeam will be accelerating and expanding their work with the VA to deliver improved diagnosis and issue resolution. We are pleased to have formalized the Authority to Operate and quickly enable the monitoring and alerts most urgently needed for our customer, the VA clinicians." stated Garth Donaldson, Vice President of Sales, Glassbeam.

Glassbeam uses artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning to monitor medical devices, including MRI, CT scanners and other imaging equipment, in real-time to anticipate needed repairs and maximize uptime. Its ease of deployment and remote access option ensures operational efficiency while helping patients receive much-needed care, avoiding unnecessary delays.

For more information, visit Glassbeam.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in predictive analytics for medical devices. Our solutions enable improved uptime, utilization, and productivity by providing actionable insights. Glassbeam's cloud-based platform incorporates proprietary analytics and workflow to achieve tangible outcomes for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Stanford, New York-Presbyterian, Brown's Medical Imaging, and Agiliti Health. For more information, visit .

Clinsights TM is a trademark of Glassbeam.

Press Contact

Dave Ysseldyke

Dave,[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED