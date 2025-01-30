(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brewery Equipment - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brewery equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% to reach a value of US$31.399 billion by 2030, from US$20.632 billion in 2025.



Growing global beer consumption is encouraging more beer production, which, in turn, is driving the demand for brewery equipment. Additionally, the increasing number of microbreweries and breweries to increase production and meet the rising demand is further adding to the market growth of brewery equipment worldwide.

Preference for craft beer over traditional beer

A growing preference for craft beer over traditional beers is also propelling the market growth of brewery equipment since craft beer is considered a much more premium and artisanal beverage. It has a variety of styles that set it apart from traditional beer. In addition, it has stimulating flavor profiles and better alcohol content. Different types of beer used, such as Indian Pale Ales (IPAs), Lagers, and Porters, among others, are fermented using better processes. Moreover, a variety of products and tastes are available for craft beers, which are absent in mass-produced ones. This leads to an increase in the setting up of craft breweries and craft beer production, thus positively impacting the market growth of brewery equipment.

Overall, U.S. beer production and imports were down 5% in 2023, while craft brewer volume sales declined by 1%, raising small and independent brewers' share of the U.S. beer market by volume to 13.3%. Retail dollar sales of craft increased 3% to $28.9 billion and now represent 24.7% of the $117 billion U.S. beer market (previously $115 billion). The biggest drivers of the higher dollar sales increase were price increases and slightly stronger onsite sales growth compared with distribution.

Moreover, the growing awareness among beer producers and breweries about transitioning into the lucrative market for craft breweries presents a significant opportunity for market players to enhance the growth of brewery equipment. Expanding existing facilities and rising investments in the latest technologies, such as automated brewing equipment for breweries, will further propel this market's growth during the forecast period.

The global brewery equipment market is segmented into five regions worldwide:

Many key factors are driving this industry in North America. Rising craft beer culture is booming in microbreweries and craft breweries, producing unique and quality beers using specialized equipment. This, in turn, leads to an increase in premium and specialty beer preference in consumers, thereby elevating demand for high-end brewing equipment in terms of creating complex and flavorful brews.

Further improvement in efficiency and a further cost reduction, plus an increase in beer quality, has been made through newer technology advancements such as automation and digital solutions. Higher interest in sustainability has pressured brewing machinery to be more energy-efficient and safe for the environment. Support from favorable government policies such as looser licensing laws and special care taken to favor small-scale enterprise businesses also contribute to brewery expansion.

