

The global population using the internet witnessed an increase significantly. The International Telecommunication Union, in its report, stated that in 2024, about 68% of the global population uses the Internet, which increased from 62% in 2021. The agency further stated that in 2022, the total number of individuals using the internet was recorded at 5.1 billion, which increased to 5.3 billion in 2023. In 2024, the total number of individuals across the globe will use the internet was recorded at 5.5 billion.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market drivers:

Increase in Adoption of Remote Work

The major factor propelling the growth of the global unified communication as a service market is the increasing adoption of remote work culture in the global market. With the increasing adoption of remote work culture, the need for a software platform that allows the access of employees to work remotely increases significantly.

Unified communication as a service or UCaaS offers multiple benefits to companies and corporations in offering access to the employees to offer the capabilities to work from any location. The platform helps in improving the security of the platform and also simplifies the remote work platform. Unified communication as a service also streamlines operations and enhances productivity and collaboration. The platform can also help in offering improved and better customer services.

The culture of remote work across the globe increased significantly, majorly it helps offer employees easy and comfortable access to work. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its national telework report stated that in the US market, the remote work population increased massively. The agency stated that in the USA the total population with remote work was recorded at 18.5% in April 2023, which increased to 18.9% in May, and 19% in June. In July 2023, the total population of teleworks was recorded at 19.9%. The agency further stated that in April 2023, about 20.3% of women and 16.7% of men worked remotely, which increased to 22.5% for women and 17.8% for men in July 2023.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market geographical outlook:

The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market.

The presence of major players like Zoom, Verizon, and Microsoft among others is significantly driving the market for Unified Communication as a service in the country. In November 2024,Jenne, Inc., announced a significant expansion of its portfolio with the addition of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Jenne, Inc. is a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions.

This collaboration would bring Zoom's AI-first work platform to Jenne's resellers and their customers, enhancing solutions for a new era of flexible, modern workplace communication. The collaboration was significant for Jenne in delivering transformative technology solutions. Zoom's suite of solutions - including Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Meetings would complement Jenne's extensive portfolio.

Besides, the USA is the foremost contributor to the development of artificial intelligence applications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, AI investment in the United States reached US$59.78 billion in 2022 from US$50.99 billion in 2022. This is fueling the application of artificial intelligence in Unified Communication as a service. Following this, 8x8, Inc. announced enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform in January 2024.

Key Attributes:

