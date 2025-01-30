Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2033 Statistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 9.51 billion in 2024 to USD 36.74 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Growing demand for more affordable biologics will drive market growth. Increasing demand for affordable biologics is one of the major drivers in the biosimilar contract manufacturing market. Originator biologic therapies, for conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes, can be very costly because their development and manufacturing processes are highly complex.

The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the biosimilar contract manufacturing market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing global demand for affordable biologics have fueled the adoption of biosimilars. Regulatory support from agencies like the FDA and EMA, along with streamlined approval pathways, has accelerated market entry for biosimilar products. Additionally, outsourcing manufacturing to CMOs allows biopharma companies to reduce capital expenditure, access specialized expertise, and scale production quickly, further boosting market growth. Advances in bioprocessing technologies, such as single-use systems and continuous manufacturing, are also enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biosimilar production.

Restraints in the Market

Despite its growth potential, the biosimilar contract manufacturing market faces several challenges. The complex and costly nature of biosimilar development and manufacturing requires significant investment and expertise, which can limit market entry for smaller players. Regulatory and quality compliance issues pose additional challenges, as any deviation in manufacturing processes can impact biosimilar quality and efficacy. Furthermore, competition from large in-house manufacturing facilities of established biopharma companies can restrict the market for CMOs. Market uncertainties, including pricing pressures and intellectual property disputes, may also affect the profitability and growth of the biosimilar contract manufacturing market.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH, Lonza, Catalent, Inc., Biocon, IQVIA Inc., AGC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, WuXi Biologics, Element Materials Technology, Rentschler Biopharma SE

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market

Growth Factors and Opportunities

The biosimilar contract manufacturing market offers significant growth opportunities driven by advancements in biomanufacturing and the expanding global market for biosimilars. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are witnessing increased adoption of biosimilars due to their cost-effectiveness, creating new opportunities for CMOs. The growing trend of strategic partnerships and collaborations between biopharma companies and CMOs is enabling shared expertise and resources, accelerating biosimilar development and production. Innovations in manufacturing technologies, such as cell-free synthesis and automation, are further enhancing efficiency and scalability, making biosimilar production more accessible.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Production Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormonal Deficiency

Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

