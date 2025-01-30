Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 January 2025
1/30/2025 4:31:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I
| 320
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II
| 340
| 240
| 2.150
| 100 %
| 99.2943
| Total
| 660
| 240
|
|
|
The sale will settle 3 February 2025.
