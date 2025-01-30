عربي


Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 January 2025


1/30/2025 4:31:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I 320 - - - -
98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II 340 240 2.150 100 % 99.2943
Total 660 240

The sale will settle 3 February 2025.


