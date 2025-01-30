Will Stewart Joins Devvdigital Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvDigitalTM, the owner of the innovative DevvExchangeTM . announced today that Will Stewart, an insightful leader with over thirty years of global finance and experience, has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Stewart will take a lead role with the company's capital strategy and corporate plans. In addition, Mr. Stewart will play a key role in growing the DevvExchangeTM, the first non-custodial, instant settlement digital exchange built on the DevvXTM blockchain with institutional partners from the global finance industry.



A Silicon Valley venture capitalist, strategic advisor, and board member, Mr. Stewart has raised and returned billions in capital across hundreds of venture-backed technology companies. Over the past few years Mr. Stewart has raised hundreds of millions furthering digital marketplaces, environmental commodities, and infrastructure in the global energy transition. His unparalleled expertise and vast network in the global TradFi space position him to accelerate DevvExchange'sTM mission to transform financial markets through asset tokenization, T+0 settlement, and regulatory compliance.



“Will's proven track record in innovation and capital strategy is a game-changer for DevvDigitalTM,” said Ray Quintana, CEO of DevvDigitalTM.“His board participation will drive global partnerships, funding opportunities, and the rapid adoption of our ecosystem.”



DevvExchangeTM is the world's first true non-custodial crypto exchange, combining institutional-grade processes with unmatched security, resilience, and compliance. Mr. Stewart's experience and network will drive the platform to redefine how value is exchanged globally, empowering both institutions and individuals with cutting-edge technology, transparency, and trust.

“Timing could not be better for DevvDigitalTM and DevvExchangeTM at the intersection of this tsunami of public and institutional adoption of crypto products. We fully anticipate this mega trend to continue under a new Federal Administration providing a policy framework that positions digital assets as a legitimate component of the U.S. financial system and aims to establish the United States as a leader in digital financial technology.” said Will Stewart, Board Member, DevvDigitalTM.

Mr. Stewart's board role will focus on fostering global strategic alliances, securing capital, and advancing the adoption of DevvExchange'sTM transformative trading technology. His appointment marks a pivotal milestone for the company as the synergy between digital assets and tokenization will continue to drive innovation in the global financial markets positioning both DevvDigitalTM and DevvExchangeTM in reshaping how we perceive and interact with both traditional and digital assets.

“According to a recent Bain & Co. report1, private market assets are to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching up to $65 trillion by 2032. In search for liquidity, higher yield, and diversification, asset managers are now focused on alternative assets. Tokenization is revolutionizing the alternative asset market. As a board member, my role is to place DevvDigital and DevvExchange at the center of this revolution,” said Will Stewart, board member.

“Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled“Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” which represents a significant shift in U.S. policy focused on supporting the growth and use of digital assets, blockchain, and related trading technologies which are at the very foundation of both DevvDigitalTM and DevvExchangeTM,“ said Tom Anderson, Co-Founder of both companies.

This announcement follows recent developments at DevvXTM, the underlying blockchain on which the DevvExchangeTM is built, and DevvETM (ticker: DEVVE) the native token for DevvXTM, including a major brand refresh and strategic repositioning for DEVVETM for 2025. The company is preparing to launch new product verticals and deliver enhanced utility for token holders, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and value creation.



About DevvDigitalTM



DevvDigitalTM is a forward-thinking digital solutions provider dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology for real-world impact. As the exclusive operator of DevvExchangeTM, DevvDigitalTM is committed to transforming the way people interact with digital assets, prioritizing user empowerment, security, and innovation.



About DevvExchangeTM - DevvExchangeTM is transforming digital asset trading with a seamless, secure, and efficient platform for creating, managing, and exchanging digital assets. DevvExchangeTM utilizes the DevvETM token, the native token of DevvXTM, for liquidity provisioning. By combining institutional-grade processes with enterprise blockchain solutions and patented technology, DevvExchangeTM addresses the challenges of both traditional and digital asset trading. Backed by industry leaders, DevvExchangeTM is set to redefine how digital assets are perceived and utilized worldwide. Learn more at

1 – August 21, 2024 - Private market assets to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching up to $65 trillion by 2032

Media Contact:

Davin Broadbent

CMO DevvDigital

...

