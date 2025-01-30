EPAA Completes Preparations for the 24th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity

(MENAFN- Saharapr) Biodiversity

Sharjah, 30 January 2025:

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the completion of its preparations for the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity, set to take place at Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid from February 3 to 6, 2025. The event will bring together around 130 experts and researchers specializing in environmental sciences and biodiversity from around the world.

The forum will serve as a crucial platform for reflecting on past achievements, particularly in species assessment and marine conservation strategies. A key focus of this edition will be the final and decisive reassessment of Arabian reptiles, which were first evaluated in 2012, with an expanded scope to include all amphibian species across the Arabian Peninsula. Additionally, the forum will explore various topics that shape the future of conservation efforts in the region.







MENAFN30012025005141011673ID1109147529