Trade Republic accelerates growth across Europe and launches localized banking products in Italy.

Trade Republic accelerates growth across Europe and launches localized products in Italy.





With 8 million customers and over 100 billion euro assets under management, Trade Republic has established itself as Europe's largest savings and an innovation driver in the banking sector overall.

Just three weeks after its successful launch in France, Trade Republic now also introduces its free current account and local IBAN in Italy. Additionally, as the first international fintech, it offers automated tax deduction through the so called Regime Amministrato, competing directly with local incumbent banks. More than one-third of Trade Republic's customers now come from international markets, and this number continues to rise rapidly. The increasing demand for simple and cost-effective savings solutions underscores the vital importance of private retirement planning across Europe.

Berlin, January 30, 2025. Trade Republic continues its expansion, cementing its position as a leading bank for private wealth building across Europe. Following the successful rollout of localized products in France, Trade Republic now launches its free current account with a local IBAN in Italy, along with automated tax submissions to local authorities. With over 8 million customers and more than 100 billion euro assets under management, Europe's largest savings platform is redefining standards in the financial industry. The continued strong growth in international markets highlights the pressing need for private retirement planning across borders in Europe



“Millions of Europeans have realized that their governments lack solutions for one of the most critical challenges of our time. The pension gap is a predictable and measurable problem that continues to be overlooked in political discussions,” says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic.“With our full banking license, national branches, and proprietary infrastructure, we are committed to develop localized and cost-effective savings products to empower people to take control of their financial future.”

With over 8 million customers and more than 100 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic has established itself as one of Europe's leading retail banks. Offering innovative products like a free current account, 1 percent Saveback on card payments reinvested into savings plans, 3 percent annual interest on all balances, and free savings plans, Trade Republic delivers customised banking services that seamlessly fit into everyday life - empowering people to build their own wealth.

“The pension gap is a European problem. However, the solutions for our customers must be tailored to local needs. Our mission is to offer every European the best possible tools for long-term saving,” says Julian Collin, General Manager International Markets at Trade Republic.“Following France, Italy is the second major European market this year where we've localized our product. This is another step forward in driving European growth and increasing competition within the traditional banking sector.”

Through consistent expansion and innovative financial solutions, Trade Republic is setting new benchmarks in European banking. The company demonstrates how modern technology and user-friendly services can revolutionize the financial sector, enabling millions of Europeans to simplify their financial lives and start building their private wealth. By continuously expanding its localized offerings, Trade Republic ensures that it provides the best solutions tailored to the needs of each international market.

About Trade Republic



Trade Republic is on a mission to empower everyone to create wealth with easy, safe and free access to the financial system. With millions of customers across 17 European countries and over 100 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic has become the home screen app for Europeans to manage their wealth. Trade Republic offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, bonds, as well as derivatives and crypto. On top of that, customers benefit from the Trade Republic card with 1 percent Saveback on card payments and a current account that pays the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate to all customers. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and Deutsche Bundesbank. Europe's largest broker and leading savings platform has received growth capital from leading global investors such as Accel, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Sequoia, Creandum and TCV. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.

