Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2024/25 results presentation on 6 February 2025

Luxembourg, 30 January 2025 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a call on 6 February 2025 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the third quarter results 2024/25 (October to December 2024) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 6 February 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.

For more information, please visit .

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail: ...

