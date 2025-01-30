Kuwaiti Amb. To India Discusses Sustainable Energy Solutions With ISA Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa Al-Shamali met on Thursday with Secretary-General of the International Solar Alliance Ajay Mathur in New Delhi to discuss cooperation in developing sustainable solutions.

Ambassador Al-Shamali told KUNA that he held discussions with the Secretary-General of the International Solar Alliance to enhance cooperation with Kuwait in the field of developing the capabilities of solar energy technologies to achieve a low-carbon future.

Kuwait had signed a MoU to join the International Solar Alliance during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait last December.

The ambassador pointed out that Kuwait joining the International Solar Alliance represents an important step towards cooperation in developing sustainable low-carbon energy solutions.

The ambassador said that during the meeting he discussed ways to benefit from the Alliance's expertise in training Kuwait technical teams and exchanging knowledge in the field of expanding work in the solar energy sectors.

The Secretary-General welcomed Kuwait signing the MoU to join the ISA, considering it an important historic event given Kuwait's international standing in the energy sector.

Mathur also said that he is looking forward to optimal bilateral cooperation between Kuwait and the International Solar Alliance.

India and France had launched the International Solar Alliance as a global initiative at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015 to promote solar energy as a sustainable solution to energy access and climate change.

The International Solar Alliance, headquartered in India, plays a major role in promoting global cooperation in the field of solar energy, enhancing energy security and supporting the transition to cleaner energy systems. (end)

