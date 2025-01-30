TGS Webcast Details For Q4 2024 Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway (30 January 2025) - TGS, a leading global provider of data and intelligence will release its Q4 2024 results at approximately 07:00 a.m. CET on 20 February 2025. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CET at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34 in Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live. Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of :



The Q4 2024 release and presentation will be published on and .





For more information, visit TGS.com ( or contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: ...

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (