Potential Analysis Of Human DNA Vaccines Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 9,337 Million By 2030 At 9.5% CAGR, Says AMR

North America is expected to dominate the market & is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Europe is the second-largest potential market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Robotics Systems Market accounted for $5.34 billion in 2019 and is projected to garner $15.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.What are the factors driving the Surgical Robotic Systems Market?Surge in need of automation in the healthcare industry, reduction in hospital stays, and demand for advanced robotic minimally invasive surgeries have boosted the growth the global surgical robotic systems market. However, high costs of the systems along with lack of awareness among people from developing countries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in usage in various applications and rise in R&D activities would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

The latest report published by Allied Market Research highlights the growth prospects of the Surgical Robotics Systems Market. The Surgical Robotics Systems Market report gives a purposeful depiction of the area by the practice for research, amalgamation, market size, overview, and review of data taken from various sources. The Surgical Robotics Systems Market study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

Top Surgical Robotic Systems Companies: Surgical, Inc.. Stryker Corporation. Titan Medical Inc.. Transenterix, Inc.. Johnson & Johnson. Globus Medical, Inc.. Medtronic Plc. SIEMENS AG (Siemens Healthineers). Smith & Nephew. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.Surgical Robotic Systems Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:The global surgical robotic systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surgery type, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into systems, accessories and services. The services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. However, the accessories & instrument segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.On the basis of surgery type, the market is categorized into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. The orthopedic surgery segment would register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. However, the gynecology surgery segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market.The global surgical robotic systems market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 