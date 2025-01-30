Date
1/30/2025 12:11:51 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Announced first-quarter figures Wednesday. Net earnings were $438.6 million, up 12.5% compared with the same period last year, for a margin of 11.6%, up 80 basis points compared to the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, as a result, were $1.92 compared to $1.67 last year, representing an increase of 15.0%. CGI Inc.
shares T.A are trading down $1.77 at $163.00.
