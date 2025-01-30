( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - George Weston Limited : Announced today that it will release its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 26, 2025. George Weston Limited shares T are trading up $0.31 at $222.85.

