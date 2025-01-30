Secretary Rubio's Call With European Union High Representative And Vice President Kallas
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas. Secretary Rubio underscored the need to strengthen transatlantic security, called for Europe to increase defense spending, and highlighted the challenges posed by China. The Secretary welcomed the extension of EU sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. The Secretary and High Representative discussed ways to deepen U.S.-EU cooperation on common priorities.
