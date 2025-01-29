(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Fresh Pet Food Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3204 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.5 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled A Pup Above, Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., Nestle SA, NomNomNow Inc., Ollie, Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Pet Honesty, Pet Plate, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., and The Honest Kitchen

Market Driver

The pet food market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet ownership continues to rise. Pet parents are increasingly prioritizing wholesome meals for their furry friends, leading to a demand for human-grade foods with natural ingredients and no artificial additives. Nutritional content is key, with a focus on animal-based proteins like meat, poultry, and specialty proteins. Health issues, such as gastrointestinal disorders, have led to the popularity of grain-free, hypoallergenic, and organic pet food options. Pet specialty stores and e-commerce platforms are meeting this demand with innovative ingredients and prepared pet food solutions. Premium food products cater to various pet types, including dogs and cats, with high-quality ingredients and nutritional requirements in mind. The humanization of pets and the importance of their health and wellness have fueled the trend towards nutritious, multi-functional, and clean-label foods. Organic foods and raw materials, such as rabbit-derived protein, are also gaining traction. The fresh pet food market, including Fresh Dog Food, Frozen Dog Food, and Raw Dog Food, is a growing segment, emphasizing the importance of pet health and nutrition.

The fresh pet food market in the US is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing awareness among pet owners regarding natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are shifting towards healthier and more nutritious options for their pets, reflecting the trends in the human food industry. This preference is driven by a desire to provide pets with diets free from artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers, ensuring their overall well-being and longevity. As individuals prioritize their own health through diet, they are extending this consciousness to their pets' diets, leading to a demand for fresh and minimally processed ingredients.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The pet food market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet ownership continues to rise. Pet parents are increasingly prioritizing wholesome meals for their furry friends, leading to a demand for human-grade foods with natural ingredients and no artificial additives. Nutritional content is a key consideration, with pet nutrition products offering solutions for specific health issues such as grain-free, hypoallergenic, and organic options. The market caters to various pet types, including dogs and cats, with innovative ingredients and multi-functional formulas. Premium food products made from high-quality raw materials like meat, poultry, and specialty proteins are gaining popularity. Pet specialty stores and e-commerce platforms offer a wide range of fresh, natural, and organic pet food options, including fresh, frozen, and raw dog food. As the humanization of pets continues, health and wellness are top priorities for pet parents. Clean-label foods with transparent labeling and clear ingredient lists are in high demand. Brands are responding with prepared pet food recipes made from animal-based proteins and nutrient-dense ingredients, addressing the nutritional requirements of pets and addressing health concerns like gastrointestinal disorders. Public health considerations also play a role, with a focus on sourcing and production methods to ensure the highest standards. Fresh pet foods undergo minimal processing, resulting in a shorter shelf life compared to processed pet foods. Common methods for processing pet foods include chemical processing, drying, canning, and fermentation. Processed pet foods offer greater convenience with ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat options, reducing preparation time for pet owners. Vendors of processed pet foods are expanding their product lines, while fresh pet food consumers must make frequent purchases. The choice between fresh and processed pet foods depends on the balance between convenience and the desire for less processed ingredients.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This fresh pet food market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Dog food

2.2 Cat food 2.3 Others



3.1 Fish

3.2 Meat

3.3 Vegetable 3.4 Others

4.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The offline segment of the fresh pet food market in the US is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for fresh pet food options. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Target, Walmart, Meijer, Whole Foods Market, and Kroger, are popular distribution channels for fresh pet foods. These retailers offer a wide range of fresh pet food options from various brands, providing convenience for pet owners. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also allow vendors to make in-store promotions, attracting more customers. Some chains, such as ALDI and Meijer, are expanding their operations, increasing accessibility and sales of fresh pet foods. Pet specialty stores, like Petco and PetSmart, are also expanding their fresh pet food offerings and presence through partnerships with manufacturers. Vet clinics, pet clubs, and convenience stores also contribute to the growth of the offline segment. With over 43,000 convenience stores in the US, the increasing number of these stores improves accessibility to fresh pet foods for customers. Overall, the expansion of various retail formats and the growing demand for fresh pet foods are driving the growth of the offline segment in the fresh pet food market in the US.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet owners prioritize their furry friends' health and well-being. Instead of traditional processed pet foods with artificial additives, more pet parents are opting for raw meals and wholesome meals made from human-grade foods. These natural alternatives cater to pets' nutritional requirements, addressing health issues such as grain intolerance, allergies, and specific dietary needs. Fresh pet food offerings include raw, frozen, and prepared options made from organic raw materials like meat, cereals, grains, specialty proteins, and innovative ingredients. Multi-functional and nutrient-dense ingredients enhance the nutritional content of these meals, ensuring pets receive a balanced and nutritious diet. Pet adoption rates are on the rise, leading to increased demand for fresh, healthier food options. Organic pet food, free from pesticides and synthetic fertilizers, is gaining popularity. The market also focuses on clean-label foods with transparent ingredient lists, aligning with the human health and wellness trend. Fresh pet food brands cater to various dietary needs, such as grain-free, hypoallergenic, and specialized diets. By prioritizing pets' health, the fresh pet food market is revolutionizing the pet nutrition landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet ownership continues to rise and pet parents prioritize their furry friends' health and well-being. Wholesome meals free from artificial additives are becoming increasingly popular, with many pet parents opting for human-grade foods that meet their pets' nutritional requirements. Natural alternatives to traditional pet foods, such as organic and grain-free options, are also gaining traction due to health issues and the humanization of pets. Innovative ingredients, including multi-functional and organic, are being used to create high-quality prepared pet food, raw dog food, and frozen dog food. Specialty proteins, such as poultry, rabbit-derived protein, and animal-based proteins, are being sourced to cater to the diverse nutritional needs of pets. Pet health and nutrition products, including clean-label foods and premium food products, are available at pet specialty stores and through e-commerce platforms. As pet parents become more conscious of their pets' health concerns, such as gastrointestinal disorders, the market for fresh, nutritious food is expanding. Public health and animal welfare are also driving the demand for high-quality pet food, with a focus on transparency and traceability of raw materials, including meat, cereals, and grains. The market for fresh pet food is expected to continue growing, with a strong emphasis on meeting the unique nutritional needs of pets based on their type and individual health concerns.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Dog Food



Cat Food

Others

Type



Fish



Meat



Vegetable

Others

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio