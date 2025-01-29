(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for an Offshore Patrol Vessel from the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency - Project based on the grant agreement between Indonesia and JICA to enhance abilities in maritime rescue and security

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded a contract with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) for the construction of an offshore patrol vessel (OPV). The vessel will be built at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for March 2028.



This project is based on a grant agreement concluded in March 2024 between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the purpose of enhancing abilities in maritime safety and security. The provision of an OPV through this agreement will improve the ability of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency to carry out maritime rescues and law enforcement quickly and appropriately.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to build vessels for both domestic and overseas use that deliver superlative fuel efficiency and environmental performance and contribute to social and international safety and security. Working closely with its customers, the company will successively pursue resolution of a diverse range of navigational challenges.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

