Fujitsu And Asepeyo Collaborate To Modernise The Management Of Occupational Benefits And Contingencies

MADRID, Jan 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - In an effort to improve efficiency and quality in the provision of occupational health services, Fujitsu has signed an agreement with Asepeyo, one of Spain's leading mutual insurance companies for occupational accidents and diseases. This agreement, worth a total of 2.72 million euros and with an expected duration of three years, provides for the creation of a new benefits management system that will replace the current solution, enabling Asepeyo to optimise its operations and comply with the requirements set by Spanish Social Security legislation.

This marks the first contract between Fujitsu and Asepeyo as well as the entire group of mutual insurance companies collaborating with Social Security in Spain. Fujitsu will provide the necessary tools and technologies for Asepeyo's decision-making process, including the use of process engines that will allow the system's workflows to be graphically defined and automated.

This system, designed with a "Code Cloud Readiness" approach, focuses on the integration of a software lifecycle from the development to the maintenance phase. The new platform will offer a complete catalogue of services for companies and workers affiliated with Asepeyo, in line with Social Security regulations.

The project will be developed under the area of Application Modernisation, ensuring that the most advanced technologies on the market are used to guarantee the scalability and maintainability of the system.

Innovation and quality as key pillars

One of the differentiating aspects of this solution is its focus on automating quality and testing processes, thus improving Asepeyo's operational efficiency. This project reflects Fujitsu's commitment to innovation in the public sector and its ability to modernise cloud-native applications.

Felipe Muñoz, Business Development for Labour Insurance Sector, Fujitsu comments: "We are proud to partner with Asepeyo on this project that will not only improve its operations, but also mark a milestone in the digital transformation of the occupational safety sector in Spain. Fujitsu's commitment to quality and technological innovation will ensure that Asepeyo can offer a more efficient service that is aligned with current market demands.”

A project with social impact

This agreement not only represents an advance for Asepeyo, but also an improvement for the affiliated companies and employees who will be able to benefit from a more agile and efficient system. In addition, as it is a scalable platform, this solution is expected to have a significant impact on improving occupational health services and risk prevention in the workplace. With this project, Fujitsu reinforces its presence in the occupational accident insurance sector and positions itself as a strategic technology partner for mutual insurance companies in Spain.

