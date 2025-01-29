Dogecoin Wave Analysis 29 January 2025

– Dogecoin reversed from strong support level 0.3040

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.3565

Dogecoin recently reversed up from the strong support level 0.3040 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from December) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.3040 stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dogecoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.3565.