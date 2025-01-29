عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dogecoin Wave Analysis 29 January 2025


1/29/2025 9:27:55 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– Dogecoin reversed from strong support level 0.3040

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.3565

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the strong support level 0.3040 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from December) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.3040 stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dogecoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.3565.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN29012025000156011031ID1109146155


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search