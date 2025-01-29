Qatar Hails Moves To Boost National Consensus In Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has welcomed moves to restructure the Syrian state and boost consensus and unity among all its parties, streamlining the consolidation of civil peace, security, stability and building a state of law, institutions, development and prosperity.

A of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement on Wednesday stressed that Syria's current critical stage demands a state monopoly of weapons in a single representing all components without exclusion, in a bid to preserve the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and facilitate a peaceful power transfer through an inclusive political process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's full support for Syria across all fields, and its effective contribution to all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving the Syrian people's aspirations for freedom, development, prosperity and decent living.

