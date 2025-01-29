Fortune Names Trane Technologies To World's Most Admired Companies List For Thirteenth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, January 29, 2025 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth consecutive year.

The annual ranking, created by Fortune in collaboration with Korn Ferry, is widely recognized as the definitive assessment of corporate reputation. The companies featured are the most esteemed in their industries and are evaluated across nine criteria including value, management quality, product excellence, social responsibility, and talent attraction.

"It is an honor to be named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, and our inclusion on this respected ranking for more than a dozen years is a testament to the dedication and talent of our global team,” said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies.“Our team brings our purpose of challenging what's possible for a sustainable world to life, and their ambition drives groundbreaking climate innovations that deliver lasting benefits for our customers, communities, and the planet."

Trane Technologies is addressing some of the world's most significant sustainability challenges and driving industry-wide and global change through its 2030 Sustainability Commitments . These commitments include the Gigaton Challenge , which pledges to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton, and the Opportunity for All commitment, which supports community programs that promote access to education and pathways to careers in green industries and STEM fields.

