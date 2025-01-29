TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Innovative (GHIT) Fund announced today a total of approximately JPY 2 billion (USD 12.7 million1) in eight projects for the development of new diagnostics and drugs for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and malaria.2

JPY 670 Million (USD 4.2 Million 1 ) Investment in a Critical Diagnostic Tool to Combat Leishmaniasis

There is an estimated 700,000 to 1 million new cases annually of leishmaniasis, an NTD caused by Leishmania parasites transmitted through sandfly bites.3 To advance measures against the disease, the GHIT Fund has decided to invest JPY 670 Million (USD 4.2 Million1) to support a project led by the Ohio State University in collaboration with Nagasaki University and icddr,b, an international health research organization based in Bangladesh. Building on previous research, the project will refine formulations of the leishmanin antigen, conduct pre-clinical safety and efficacy studies, and prepare for regulatory submissions for clinical trials. This project aims to strengthen efforts to monitor infection status and eliminate visceral leishmaniasis. The initiative, driven by global partnerships, is expected to make a significant contribution to tackling NTDs and advancing global health.

The GHIT Fund will also invest in two malaria projects: approximately JPY 680 million (USD 4.2 million1) for the development of a malaria therapeutic drug through a partnership between Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai) and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and approximately JPY 585 million (USD 3.7 million1) for the development of a preventive drug for P. falciparum malaria under the partnership of Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), GSK Global Health, Eisai and Ehime University.

In addition, the GHIT Fund will invest in the following five screening projects for a total amount of approximately JPY 83 million (USD 0.5 million1):

1) Screening project against malaria by MMV and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

2) Screening project against dengue and Zika by Eisai and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)

3) Screening project against Lassa fever by MMV and RIKEN

4) Screening project against Rift Valley fever by MMV and RIKEN

5) Screening project against Ebola and Marburg by MMV and RIKEN

Please refer to Appendix 1 for detailed descriptions of these projects and their development stages.

As of January 30, 2025, the GHIT Fund has invested in 37 projects, including 15 discovery projects, 14 preclinical projects and eight clinical trials.4 The total amount of investments since 2013 is JPY 35.8 billion (USD 226 million1) (Appendix 2).

1 USD1 = JPY158.15, the approximate exchange rate on December 30, 2024.

2 These awarded projects were selected and approved as new investments from among proposals to RFP2023-002 and RFP2024-001 for the Product Development Platform and the Screening Platform, which were open for applications from June 2023 to July 2024.

3 WHO:

4 This number includes projects in the registration phase.

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.



Appendix 1. Project Details

ID: G2023-202