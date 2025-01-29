UPDATE -- Brazilian Rare Earths December 2024 Quarterly Report
Date
1/29/2025 9:00:48 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ended 31 December 2024. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:
Record Exploration Success Continues at Monte Alto
Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, with standout grades of NdPr (69,558 ppm) and DyTb (11,696 ppm) New record assays for niobium (1.7% Nb2O5) and tantalum (962 ppm Ta2O5) with very-high grades of scandium (382 ppm Sc2O3) and uranium (5,781 ppm U3O8) Exploration increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth Drilling extended the large horizons of high-grade, shallow monazite-sand mineralisation, including intercepts of 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface
District-Scale Growth Potential at Monte Alto
Airborne magnetics revealed the potential for a larger, interconnected high-grade mineralised system extending over 4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit Multiple new regional discoveries, including high-grade rare earth outcrops of up to 14.6% TREO, rich in heavy rare earth elements dysprosium (5,691 ppm), terbium (737 ppm) and yttrium (74,543 ppm)
Outstanding Mineralogy and Metallurgy Results
Chevkinite confirmed as the dominant mineral in the REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation, hosting exceptional grades of rare earths, niobium, tantalum, scandium and uranium Metallurgical test work on non-beneficiated 'run-of-mine' chevkinite achieved up to 94% TREO 'extraction' under mild acid and atmospheric leach conditions
Strategic Critical Minerals Portfolio
High-grade tantalum (up to 880 ppm) added to rare earths, niobium, scandium, and uranium endowment Monte Alto has 18 of the 50 U.S. designated 'critical minerals' at high grades
Permitting Milestone
Permitting progressed with approval of the Final Exploration Report for Monte Alto Final Exploration Reports for 20 additional licences (324 km2) across the Rocha da Rocha Province, for a combined total of 348 km2
The detailed quarterly report can be found here .
Contacts
Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
MENAFN29012025004107003653ID1109146097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.