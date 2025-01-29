Saint Elizabeth University Awarded Grant To Support STEM Scholarships And Access Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Saint Elizabeth University receives $90,000 grant from the Callaghan-Pierog Family Foundation to establish "The Callaghan-Pierog STEM Scholarship Fund."

- Gary Crosby, D, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) is proud to announce the receipt of a $90,000 grant from the Callaghan-Pierog Family Foundation to establish "The Callaghan-Pierog STEM Scholarship Fund."This transformational grant will provide critical support to underrepresented and underserved students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program is designed to directly benefit students by alleviating financial barriers and fostering opportunities for academic success and degree completion.The Callaghan-Pierog STEM Scholarship Fund will impact the university by supporting female-identifying and underrepresented students in STEM programs, providing annual scholarships to promote access and equity. With a focus on creating an inclusive environment, the program seeks to inspire more students to pursue STEM-related careers and bridge representation gaps in these fields. In addition to its direct impact on student recipients, the initiative reflects SEU's broader mission of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while providing students with the resources needed to flourish academically and professionally."This grant highlights the Callaghan-Pierog Family Foundation's commitment to advancing educational opportunities and ensuring equitable access to higher education," said Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University. "Their support will not only help individual students succeed but will also strengthen our community as a whole by cultivating a diverse and skilled group of future STEM leaders. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and investment in our students' futures."

