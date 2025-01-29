OAS Electoral Mission Begins Work For The General Elections In Ecuador

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the general in Ecuador scheduled for February 9, has formally started its activities by holding initial meetings with key stakeholders in the country. These meetings are part of a broad dialogue with various sectors involved in the electoral process.

The EOM/OAS, led by former Chilean foreign Heraldo Muñoz, comprises more than 80 observers and specialists from over 20 nationalities. This team will be deployed in 20 provinces across the country, addressing fundamental issues such as electoral organization and technology, electoral justice, political financing, political participation of women, indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants, political-electoral violence, campaigns, and digital media.

During their work in Ecuador, the Mission leadership and its members will continue meeting with electoral and government authorities, representatives of the 16 presidential tickets, political leaders, civil society, and the international community, with the aim of better understanding the development of the electoral process and ensuring a comprehensive analysis.

This is the 28th Electoral Observation Mission that the OAS has deployed in Ecuador, an effort made possible thanks to the financial support of Brazil, Canada, Korea, the United States, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Peru.

Once the elections are concluded, the EOM/OAS will present a preliminary report with observations and recommendations, aiming to strengthen the democratic and electoral processes in the country.

