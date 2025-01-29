NEXE Innovations Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended November 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce its results for the three-month period ended November 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Fiscal Q2 2025 was a milestone quarter for NEXE. In the quarter we announced three partnerships and since then, all three partnerships are driving repeat orders, with increasing order volumes reflecting strong demand. The customer base spans multiple channels, including retail, office coffee services (OCS), and e-commerce, enabling us to reach distinct audiences and broaden our market penetration. Simultaneously, we are onboarding additional customers for our K-Cup-compatible products, which we believe will help ensure a robust pipeline for continued growth. We also remain focused on advancing our next-generation compostable Nespresso OriginalLine pods, with sampling efforts underway for two customers, and we anticipate rolling out these pods later this year.

The three partnerships were announced in the second half of November. The revenue generated in the quarter of $70,754 reflects a partial month of production. As we work with our new customers on transitioning SKUs to the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, we expect that quarter-over-quarter results will fluctuate. However, we do expect annual 2025 revenues to be higher than 2024 as we onboard new customers and expand SKUs/offerings to existing clients. The sales cycle is long – and the initial outreach to the partnerships we announced in Q2 2025 started many quarters ago. The partnerships include:

: A West Coast brand available in retail locations and the Office Coffee Services space (OCS).: An established premium coffee company in Ontario with over 40 years of history. This company transitioned from another compostable pod to our NEXE pod. Bridgehead works with well-known retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Sobey's, and Farm Boy. Bridgehead has entered into a multi-period master manufacturing agreement with NEXE.: A high-volume online seller and Amazon retailer. This partnership will allow us to expand in the U.S. and build a strong foothold in the largest single-serve market. ~40 million U.S. households own a K-Cup compatible single-serve brewing system.

"This quarter marks a pivotal moment for NEXE as we believe our efforts are beginning to translate into tangible revenues, driven by increasing demand from our recently announced partnerships," stated Ash Guglani, President and Co-founder of NEXE, "We remain focused on scaling coffee and expanding our footprint by exploring new markets and verticals where we believe our proprietary resin can deliver sustainable solutions. The momentum from our partnerships, coupled with our ongoing R&D advancements, positions us to unlock additional revenue opportunities and drive long-term growth".

Through our R&D efforts to develop a compostable coffee pod that could withstand unique obstacles of withstanding heat, water, and pressure during the brewing process, resulted in an incredible breakthrough in our proprietary resin. In our view, this positions NEXE to potentially expand into industries where a sustainable solution would be the ideal replacement for plastic. We are exploring verticals with significant total addressable markets. To support these efforts, we are currently building prototypes that showcase our capabilities to key decision makers in specific industries. We believe these advancements may have the potential to open up new revenue-generating opportunities that we had not previously considered.

NEXE continues to be disciplined with managing its balance sheet. We have made the necessary capital investments to scale our proprietary resin across various form factors and believe minimal capital investments will be required in the short-term. We believe the fundamentals remain strong and have a strong financial position to execute the business plan, particularly:

At the end of Q2 2025, our total cash position is $14.5 million.The current debt outstanding is $0.5 million, related to a government loan. NEXE's commitments at the end of the quarter were $1.3 million, with minimal capex expected over the next two years.

Q2 2025 Results:

During the three months ended November 30, 2024, the Company had net loss of $1,645,655 or $0.017 per share, compared to a net loss of $1,610,871 or $0.016 per share, for the comparable period last year.

The net loss is a result of the following:

Revenue was $70,754 (November 30, 2023 – $33,729) and cost of goods sold was $226,050 (November 30, 2023 – $88,060). The cost of goods included non-cash expenses, such as depreciation related to production machinery and equipment. Revenues reflect a partial month of production as partnerships were signed mid-November – late November.Selling, General and Administrative expenses decreased to $906,001 (November 30, 2023 - $929,130) due to lower advertising and marketing, lower professional fees, and lower compensation. The management team continues to maintain a disciplined approach to allocating resources.A non-cash share-based compensation expense decreased to $24,582 (November 30, 2023 - $151,062) for stock options granted to directors, officers, and employees;Interest and accretion expense decreased to $29,194 (November 30, 2023 - $47,335) as a result of declining balances of the government loan.Interest income increased to $118,083 (November 30, 2023 - $24,854) primarily from the GIC deposits.Depreciation increased to $486,781 (November 30, 2023 - $373,394) due to additional equipment purchased and assets becoming available for use which were not previously depreciated.Research and development expenses decreased to $105,871 (November 30, 2023 ‐ $76,749). The Company will continue to invest in R&D to develop new products, technology and formulations.

The Company's Q2 2025 financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on NEXE's SEDAR+ profile at and the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" .

Grant of Options, RSUs, and Cash Bonus Payments:

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,995,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 1,210,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.44 per Option and expires five years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting in three equal installments: 1/3 after six months, 1/3 after 12 months, and the remaining 1/3 after 18 months from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon settlement which will occur 12 months from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the omnibus incentive plan.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, potential new revenue streams; the anticipated roll out of new products; expected timing for customer production and receipt of revenue, the Company's potential cash position; consumer trends, industry innovation, the Company's use of working capital, consolidation of operations and the Company's overall business strategy, increases in production and revenue, and the Company's long-term growth and development plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy including the execution of master manufacturing agreements on terms acceptable to the Company, and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

