Dollar Dips For 8Th Straight Day Amid Fed Decision And Central Bank Auction

The U.S. dollar continued its downward trend against the Brazilian real for the eighth consecutive day. The greenback's decline stems from the Reserve's interest rate decision and a new intervention by Brazil's Central Bank. The U.S. currency closed trading at R$ 5.8662, down 0.06% against the Brazilian real.



This performance contrasted with the global trend. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.13% to 107.999 points by 5 PM Brasilia time.



Market forces driving the dollar's movement centered around the year's first "Super Wednesday." Investors awaited the Brazilian Central Bank's initial monetary policy decision under Gabriel Galípolo's leadership.



The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was expected to raise interest rates by one percentage point, bringing the Selic rate to 13.25% per year. Before the decision, Brazil's Central Bank conducted a new dollar auction.



The bank sold $2 billion in a line auction, with a repurchase commitment for January 5, 2026. This marked Galípolo's second intervention as the bank's chief. However, investor focus shifted to the United States.

U.S. Economic Landscape

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50%, as anticipated. The Fed's statement noted that inflation has shown signs of slowing towards the 2% target, while the labor market remains tight.



During the press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that monetary policy is well-positioned, with inflation expectations anchored.



Powell also mentioned he had not discussed interest rates with President Donald Trump, who recently demanded an immediate rate cut. The threat of new tariffs from the Trump administration also impacted the exchange rate.



Howard Lutnick, the nominee for U.S. Commerce Secretary, stated that the White House plans to introduce regular tariffs on imported products starting in April. This reinforced the view that more tariffs would follow those announced for Mexico, Canada, and China.



These developments underscore the complex interplay between monetary policy, political decisions, and global trade tensions in shaping currency markets. As economic landscapes shift, investors continue to navigate uncertainties in both domestic and international arenas.

