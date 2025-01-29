S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on January 29, 2025. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.33 in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the January 28, 2025, closing price of $38.16 is 3.56 percent. The dividend is payable February 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2025.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T bank
S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .
