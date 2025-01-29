Thompson Builders Breaks Ground On $30M Safe Stay Community Campus Project In Sacramento County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sacramento County Safe Stay Community Groundbreaking

Artist Rendering of Safe Stay Community Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders , a top California General Contractor , is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its new $30M Safe Stay Community Campus project in Sacramento! This transformative initiative is aimed at providing critical support and services for Sacramento County's unhoused population. The project represents a significant step forward in the county's ongoing efforts to address homelessness through structured, secure, and service-oriented housing solutions.Located along Watt Avenue, Thompson Builders is constructing a 130,000-square-foot Safe Stay Community Campus featuring 225 beds in individual safe-state cabins, emergency and weather respite beds for an additional 75 individuals, and designated safe parking accommodations for approximately 50 people.In a first for Sacramento County, Thompson Builders will construct the essential infrastructure needed to support a range of critical services, including sanitation facilities, laundry areas, and dining spaces to provide three meals a day. Additionally, the constructed campus will house designated areas for pet care and spaces designed for social and healthcare services to assist residents in transitioning toward permanent housing and self-sufficiency."The really great thing about this site in particular, that we don't have at any other shelters is the sheer size and the ability to really wrap everything people need. So, they'll come in here and have all their needs of daily living met." – said Emily Halcon, director of the Department of Homeless Services and Housing with Sacramento County.Sacramento County officials, local stakeholders, and community partners gathered to commemorate the groundbreaking, marking the beginning of a new approach to addressing homelessness in the region. The project reflects a collaborative effort between the county and its partners to create long-term solutions prioritizing safety, dignity, and accessibility to essential services.Thompson Builders is committed to delivering high-quality construction projects that positively impact communities, and the Safe Stay Community Campus is a testament to that mission. As the project progresses, the company looks forward to completing this much-needed facility and contributing to Sacramento County's broader strategy to combat homelessness.

