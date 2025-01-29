Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli & Pratt Announces New Partner
Date
1/29/2025 6:00:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli & Pratt, P.A., a nationally and internationally recognized law firm, today announces that Lauren Gallagher, formerly an associate lawyer with the firm, has become a partner as of January 1st, 2025.
Ms. Gallagher obtained her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2016. Lauren worked as a law clerk before being hired at the Miami office where she has continued to excel.
"Lauren possesses a wide array of trial skills and talents that KKTP provides its clientele in Florida and the United States," said Managing Partner Jed Kurzban. "She is a tremendously skilled attorney, and her expertise and experience are essential in the awards our clients have received for their catastrophic injuries suffered from the negligence of another."
Ms. Gallagher focuses her practice on catastrophic injury, medical malpractice and personal injury. She has been involved in major trials for almost a decade in Florida and across the country. "Her dedication to the clients and the craft is exceptional," says Jed Kurzban.
Media Contact
Ellie Kurzban
[email protected]
SOURCE Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli & Pratt
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29012025003732001241ID1109145837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.