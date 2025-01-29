TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL FOR WATSONVILLE HOMEOWNER WITH HELP FROM THE NONPROFIT ALLIANCE OF CONSUMER ADVOCATES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Local Resident Recaptures Home After Trustee Sale Auction is Concluded

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Richard Nathanson, a long-time resident of Watsonville, has successfully recaptured his home after a trustee sale on his home resulting in a Owned Property thanks to the combined efforts of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group. Nathanson, who faced the daunting reality of the loss of his home due to hardships, can now breathe a sigh of relief after his Homeownership Retention process reached its conclusion.Nathanson's troubles began late last year when unforeseen medical expenses and a reduction in his work hours led to missed mortgage payments. Despite his best efforts to negotiate with his mortgage lender, the situation escalated, resulting in a notice of trustee sale in May of last year. The sale was scheduled to take place in July, leaving Nathanson with limited time and options.Desperate to save his home, Nathanson sought assistance from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates who submitted a foreclosure alternative request to the 2nd Trust Deed private investor who was foreclosing on Richard. After continual denials, appeals and denials, each time only being able to postpone the Trustee sale but unable to get his Private Hard Money Lender to Modify its defaulted loan the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates recommended Richard consider consulting with both a Bankruptcy attorney and Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), a legal firm specializing in foreclosure defense and homeowner consumer rights. The firm CDLG, known for its commitment to protecting homeowners from unlawful foreclosure practices, took immediate action upon taking Nathanson as a Client filing a foreclosure Defense Case # 24CV00224 filed in the County of Santa Cruz."I am incredibly grateful to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for their dedication and expertise," said Nathanson in a statement. "Without their help, I would not have had as much time and opportunity to recapture my home. They gave me hope when I thought all was lost, and they fought tirelessly in my efforts to get my home back."The reversal of Nathanson's foreclosure serves as a reminder of the critical role Nonprofits and legal professionals can play in safeguarding consumer rights. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group both continue to offer their services to other homeowners facing similar situations, emphasizing the need for vigilance and advocacy in the face of foreclosure.For Richard Nathanson, the future now holds promise as he works towards financial stability and remains in the home he has cherished for years. His story stands as a testament to the power of expert Loss Mitigation, legal intervention and the enduring importance of consumer protection.For more information on the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and their services, visit their website at or contact them at (855) NACA-HELP.

