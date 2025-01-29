Landmarks Presents: The Barolo & Barbaresco Academy Series, Set To Take Over The Southwest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Academy Series will kick off in February 2025, showcasing Barolo and Barbaresco wines in six major southwestern cities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani proudly announces the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy Series, a flagship initiative of the fourth edition of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO). For the first time, this program will visit six cities across three southwestern states , hosting and tastings in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Denver, Colorado.

The initiative is part of the European communication campaign "Landmarks from Europe: Good products made with respect, Respect made with good products" which aims to raise awareness of PDO and DOCG products in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Kicking off in February 2025, the Academy Series offers wine professionals and enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Barolo and Barbaresco wines.

Led by Consorzio representatives, renowned Master Sommeliers, and Wine Experts speakers, the sessions will offer an in-depth exploration of the Langhe region. Attendees will gain insights into the human stories that have shaped the area, from the legacy of the Barolo Boys to the influence of international investors, and how these factors have been defining Langhe's identity. The discussions will also delve into the natural elements that make this region unique, including its terroir, soil composition, the concept of MGAs (Menzioni Geografiche Aggiuntive), and key data from recent harvest reports. With registration fully booked in all cities, the Academy's success highlights the growing interest in Piedmont wines across the Southwest.

"I am extremely proud of the remarkable success of the Academy Series. These cities are emerging as key players in the U.S. wine scene, with Texas leading the way thanks to its vibrant market and growing appreciation for premium wines," said Sergio Germano, the newly elected President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani . "It is a privilege for the Consorzio to collaborate with renowned local wine experts to showcase Barolo and Barbaresco wines to such an enthusiastic audience, fostering an even greater admiration for our wines."

Academy Dates, Locations, and Hosts:



Dallas | Monday, February 3, 2025, | 55 Seventy, 6130 Berkshire Lane

Host: Steven McDonald, MS (Wine Director at Pappas Bros Steakhouses)

Houston | Tuesday, February 4, 2025 | The Texas Wine School, 2301 Portsmouth Street

Host: Steven McDonald, MS

Austin | Wednesday, February 5, 2025 | Jeffrey's, 1204 W Lynn Street

Host: Austin Farina (Wine Director at Jeffrey's)

San Antonio | Thursday, February 6, 2025 | The Texas Wine School, 2810 N. Flores Street

Host: Ali Schmidt (Wine Director at Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group)

Phoenix | Monday, February 10, 2025 | Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E Telawa Trail

Host: Jodi Bronchtein (Wine Director at Wrigley Mansion) Denver | Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | Birch Road Clubhouse (The Highlands), 3845 Lipan Street

Host: Maddy Jimerson, MS (Wine Director at Casa Tua, Aspen)

The Academy Series anticipates the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening on March 25, 2025, at The Branch Park Pavilion in Austin, TX . The event will bring together wine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media for a day of insightful tastings, and curated food pairings, showcasing the latest releases of the 2021 Barolo and 2022 Barbaresco vintages from over 160 renowned producers as a preview for the US market.

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing over 600 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

Contact:

Carlotta Ribolini

[email protected]

Morgana Germanetto

[email protected]



