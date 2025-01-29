(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) (“IIPR” or the“Company”) securities between February 27, 2024 through December 19, 2024 (the“Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the securities laws (collectively,“Defendants”).

IIPR investors have until March 18, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the IIPR class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

IIPR is a real estate investment trust, specializing in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties leased to state-licensed cannabis operators throughout the United States.

The IIPR lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning IIPR's business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants issued false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (i) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (ii) the foregoing would likely damage the Company's ability to maintain funds from operations and revenue growth; (iii) thus, IIPR's leasing operations were less profitable than the Company had represented to investors.

The truth began to emerge on December 20, 2024, when IIPR announced that PharmaCann LLC, the Company's largest tenant that accounts for 17% of IIPR's annualized base rent, had defaulted on its rent obligations for December in six of its 11 leases of cannabis cultivation facilities.

On this news, the price of IIPR common stock fell by $75.30 per share, or 22.7%, from a closing price of $95.34 per share on December 19, 2024, to a closing price of $73.66 per share on December 20, 2024.

