Sanofi: Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares - December 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,526,245,442 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
| Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
| Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
| Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
| December 31, 2024
| 1,263,122,721
| 1,413,130,110
| 1,422,661,191
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under (( Regulated Information in France )):
