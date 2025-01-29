ASP Isotopes Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. February 3, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ASP Isotopes Inc . ("ASP Isotopes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASPI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 30, 2024 and November 26, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Acadia Healthcare investors have until February 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

According to the complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the public. ASP Isotopes misrepresented the effectiveness of its enrichment technology to investors. The Company inaccurately promoted the potential of its high-assay low-enriched uranium facility. Additionally, it overstated the performance of its nuclear fuels operating segment. As a result, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the truth about ASP Isotopes was revealed, investors incurred financial losses.

